Eddie Kingston Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Andy “The Butcher” Williams

AEW recently released a new digital video featuring company star Eddie Kingston discussing his late friend, Andy “The Butcher” Williams. This followed Saturday’s AEW Collision, which served as a tribute show to former AEW wrestler The Butcher.

Kingston said, “I just got done doing the battle royal, and I didn’t know what to say all day, but the fact is, Andy, my life is never going to be the same without you in it. We were both born on December 12th, and Mitch Behven [?] too. What’s up, bud? You were born on the 12th. Ice King of Buffalo, by the way. Andy told me that. That’s what Mitch Behaven is. Andy, you were such a light, and you bring joy to everybody, and whenever I was going through anything, you were always there. And it doesn’t — the day I heard you passed, something inside me died. I didn’t know what it is. I still don’t know. I’ve never felt like this. Andy, you touched so many people, dog. And I used to tell you that I wish I met you sooner, so I could have more time with you. But the time I did have with you, Andy, was so much fun. It was everything. Everything you did was so much fun. Not many people make me smile as soon as you see them. You did. I remember the stories of misbehaving. You would tell us. I remember the story of — this used to always bring laughter to me — of you having a perm.”

He continued, “And we’re all sitting in the circle, and you remember this? And you were telling us how you miss shaking your hair when you had your perm so you could feel the curls, and then you got emotional, crying, and we all lost it. I’m going to miss you so much. It hurts. I’m going to miss you so much. And I don’t want to do this anymore without you here, but I know you would yell at me and tell me to keep going and not to be a *****. Andy, you touched my life. Thank you for being in my life. I’m just going to miss you. I’m just — that’s really it. I’m just going to really miss you, Andy. You’re great. You’re great, man. I never met anyone like you, dog. You’re great. Buffalo, stand up for Andy, man. He’s one of yours, man. Stand the up. I love you, Andy.”

Kingston also participated in the Butcher Battle Royale on Collision, which Daniel Garcia won.