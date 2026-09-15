Former AAA Star Backstage At WWE RAW In Mexico City

Sam Adonis was backstage for Monday’s WWE Raw at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Adonis, the brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves, has extensive experience wrestling in Mexico and has competed regularly throughout the country during his career. He was also a familiar face in AAA prior to WWE’s acquisition of the promotion in 2025 and is a former AAA World Trios Champion.

While backstage at Raw, Adonis shared a photo alongside Graves and joked that Mexico is one of the few places where his own popularity gives him bragging rights over his brother.

“Mexico is the only place on Earth where Corey Graves is Sam Adonis’s brother instead of the other way around,” Adonis wrote. “I just had to show up at Arena CDMX to take advantage of it!”

Adonis also expressed his appreciation to WWE for how he was treated during his visit.

“Thank you WWE for making me feel like part of the team,” he added.

There is currently no indication that Adonis’ backstage appearance was related to a potential WWE role or signing.