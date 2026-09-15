Four WWE Stars Secure Money In The Bank Spots, More Qualifiers Announced

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2026 will continue on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE announced that the September 21 edition of Raw from San Antonio, Texas will feature additional qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches.

The company has yet to reveal the specific matches or participants for next week’s qualifiers.

Two wrestlers have already qualified on each side of this year’s Money In The Bank field.

Bron Breakker and Je’Von Evans have secured their places in the men’s ladder match, while Sol Ruca and Lola Vice have qualified for the women’s match.

Evans and Vice both punched their tickets to Money In The Bank during the September 14 episode of Raw in Mexico City. Vice secured her spot in her main roster debut, while Evans also advanced with a victory in his respective qualifying match.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.