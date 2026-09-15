Lola Vice Qualifies For WWE Money In The Bank In Main Roster Debut

Lola Vice made an immediate impact in her WWE main roster debut by securing a spot in the 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Vice made her Raw debut on the September 14 episode from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, competing against Kelani Jordan and Raquel Rodriguez in a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifying match.

With the Mexico City crowd firmly behind her, Vice scored the victory by catching Rodriguez with a roll-up for the three-count.

The win sends Vice to her first Money In The Bank Ladder Match and makes her the second woman to officially qualify for this year’s field.

Sol Ruca became the first entrant when she won her qualifying match on the September 7 episode of Raw.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.