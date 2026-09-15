WWE RAW Results – September 14, 2026

Arena CDMX

Mexico City, Mexico

Commentators: Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

WWE Raw returned to Mexico for the first time in 15 years on Monday night. The show featured two Money in the Bank qualifying matches, Chad Gable defending the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee and Roman Reigns putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against PENTA.

Rey Mysterio Introduces Stephanie Vaquer

Rey Mysterio and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce opened the show. Rey welcomed the audience to Raw and expressed his pride in being both a luchador and AAA’s General Manager.

Rey described the show as a historic night for Mexican representation before introducing footage of Stephanie Vaquer defeating Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship at Saturday’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile.

The full championship match was announced as being available through Club WWE.

Rey then introduced Vaquer, who received a warm welcome from the Mexico City crowd. Vaquer thanked lucha libre fans for supporting her throughout her career and reflected on regaining the championship in her hometown.

“It’s an honor to bring it back to Mexico and say in my first language, the champ is here,” Vaquer said.

Liv Morgan interrupted alongside Dominik Mysterio. Morgan accused Vaquer of hypocrisy and claimed Becky Lynch was the only reason she had lost the championship.

Morgan maintained that she was still the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time before insulting both Vaquer and Rey.

Dominik called Rey a deadbeat and presented himself as the real champion. Rey pointed out that Dominik had lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Grande Americano one night earlier at TripleMania 34.

Dominik challenged Rey and Vaquer to a mixed tag-team match. Pearce rejected the proposal because Rey was not medically cleared following the attack by Omos at TripleMania.

El Grande Americano then entered to a huge reaction and challenged Dominik to fight. Pearce made an impromptu mixed tag-team match pitting Americano and Vaquer against Dominik and Morgan.

Mixed Tag-Team Match: Stephanie Vaquer and El Grande Americano vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio

The match began during the commercial break, with Dominik attacking Americano in the corner. Americano exploded out with a clothesline and unloaded with punches before landing a running enzuigiri for two.

Dominik retreated and tagged Morgan, bringing Vaquer into the match. Vaquer entered with a flying crossbody, spinning kick and headbutt.

After scoring an early two-count, Vaquer stomped Morgan in the face. Dominik interfered and sent Vaquer tumbling to the floor, allowing Morgan to take control.

Morgan drove Vaquer into the ring apron before delivering a running boot, hip attack, high knee and shotgun dropkick for two. She followed with the Three Amigos and mocked Rey at ringside.

Vaquer eventually created separation with a dropkick, allowing Americano and Dominik to return. Americano hit a back body drop, uppercut, clothesline and Blockbuster for a near fall.

Morgan distracted Americano long enough for Dominik to crotch him on the top rope and send him outside. The Judgment Day remained in control through the commercial break.

Americano later blocked the Three Amigos and countered with a vertical suplex. Morgan pulled Vaquer from the apron, but Americano survived Dominik’s roll-up and superkick before answering with an Air Raid Crash.

Morgan tagged in and was quickly dropped with a vertical suplex by Vaquer. The Women’s World Champion followed with a powerslam and Slop Drop for two before delivering the Devil’s Kiss and shotgun Meteora.

Dominik distracted Vaquer, allowing Morgan to hit a backstabber. Morgan then jumped into Dominik’s arms to celebrate, but Americano wiped him out with a flying forearm.

Dominik attempted the 619, but Americano countered with a low dropkick that left Dominik hanging against the ropes. Morgan slapped Americano, only for Vaquer to superkick her into Dominik.

Vaquer then hit both members of The Judgment Day with a double 619.

As Vaquer and Americano climbed the ropes, JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez shoved them down, forcing the referee to call for the disqualification.

Winners by disqualification: Stephanie Vaquer and El Grande Americano

The Judgment Day continued its attack after the bell. Roxanne Perez drove Vaquer shoulder-first into the steel steps while Rey attempted to fight McDonagh.

Dominik pulled his father into the ring and tried to remove his neck brace. Americano intervened with an enzuigiri, but McDonagh stopped his running headbutt and landed a moonsault.

Morgan hit Vaquer with Oblivion before Dominik delivered a frog splash to Rey. The Judgment Day stood tall over Rey, Vaquer and Americano.

Je’Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory – Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Austin Theory proposed an alliance with Je’Von Evans before immediately attacking him from behind.

Big Cass grabbed Theory and threw him across the ring before crushing him with a body avalanche. Evans jumped onto Cass’ back, but the big man threw him down.

Evans avoided a splash and attacked both opponents before countering Cass’ powerbomb attempt with a hurricanrana to the floor. He followed with a superkick and sunset flip for two.

Evans backflipped over Theory and connected with a suicide dive, sending Theory into the timekeeper’s area. When Evans attempted the OTB, Cass caught him and delivered a running chokeslam into Theory.

Cass controlled the match through the commercial break. Theory eventually struck him from behind and delivered a spinning rack bomb, while Evans followed with a frog splash.

Cass responded with a Boss Man Slam. He prepared to kick Theory, but Maxxine Dupri pulled Theory from the ring.

Evans countered a chokeslam with a roll-up for two, but Cass later swatted him out of the air and connected with a big boot. Theory threw Cass outside and attempted to steal the pin, but Evans kicked out.

Cass pulled Theory from the ring and launched him ribs-first into the barricade. Evans then wiped out both opponents with a reckless dive.

Cass drove Evans into the apron and delivered a chokeslam on the edge of the ring. Theory nearly capitalized with another pin, but could not keep Cass down.

Evans hit Cass with a running reverse Sliced Bread before avoiding another big boot. He then connected with the OG Cutter to earn his place in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Winner: Je’Von Evans

The Bloodline Discusses The 946 Threat

WWE aired a recap of 946 destroying and setting fire to The Bloodline’s rental car.

Backstage, Jimmy Uso said it was time to retaliate. Jey Uso noted that no members of 946 had been spotted at the arena.

Jacob Fatu joined them and questioned whether starting another fight was the correct approach with Roman Reigns defending his championship later in the night.

Jey insisted they needed to protect Roman at all costs. Jacob became frustrated and said he was completely focused on preventing 946 from attacking Roman.

Jacob warned that 946 intended to eliminate them individually before targeting Roman and the World Heavyweight Championship. He concluded that The Bloodline’s only option was to remain together.

WWE also announced that Netflix will become the exclusive home of WWE programming in Japan beginning October 1. The service will carry Raw, SmackDown, NXT, premium live events and WWE’s archive library.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee

Chad Gable and Dragon Lee opened with an athletic exchange of holds, reversals and leg sweeps before coming to a stalemate.

Gable scored a one-count with a sunset flip before the two traded chops. Lee took control with a corner dropkick, wrecking-ball dropkick and Shibata dropkick.

Gable rolled outside, where Lee took him down with a somersault plancha. Back inside, Gable countered a crossbody into a two-count and followed with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Lee attacked from the apron, but Gable caught him in midair with a Northern Lights suplex for two. The champion then began targeting Lee’s left knee.

Lee fought back with a pop-up superkick and tornado DDT before sending Gable outside with a baseball-slide dropkick. He followed with a flying cannonball over the Spanish-language announce table.

Gable regained control through the commercial break and delivered an avalanche Angle Slam for a one-count.

Lee later avoided Gable’s moonsault and hit the Lights Out elbow for two. Gable stopped Operation Dragon and applied the Ankle Lock, but Lee escaped by sending him into the turnbuckle.

Lee trapped Gable in the tree of woe and delivered a diving double stomp onto the apron, although the impact further damaged his left ankle.

Both wrestlers narrowly beat the referee’s count. Lee landed a superkick but was caught with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckles.

Gable hit a moonsault and two German suplexes. Lee landed on his feet following a third attempt and connected with a running knee to the back of Gable’s neck.

Operation Dragon earned Lee a close two-count. Gable countered an attempted Styles Clash with the Ankle Lock, but Lee rolled through and escaped.

Lee finally delivered the Styles Clash, but Gable kicked out. The champion reapplied the Ankle Lock and survived several up-kicks before grapevining Lee’s leg, leaving the challenger with no choice but to submit.

Gable embraced Lee after the match and raised his hand in a show of respect.

Winner and still WWE Intercontinental Champion: Chad Gable

Bayley Warns Lyra Valkyria

Bayley addressed Lyra Valkyria in a pre-recorded message.

She recalled passing out in a pool of Valkyria’s blood at Madison Square Garden and accused her former friend of going out of her way to prevent Bayley from returning.

Bayley said Valkyria had attempted to use everything she stood for against her by calling her the doormat of the women’s locker room.

She explained that she had chosen a more difficult path over the past 14 years so wrestlers such as Valkyria could receive opportunities in WWE. Bayley now considered Valkyria selfish and promised to stand in the way of her long-term success.

Bayley vowed to end Valkyria’s career before it truly began and show the world why she remained the standard of women’s wrestling.

Joe Tessitore later announced that WWE’s three events at Arena CDMX had drawn a combined attendance of 49,017.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice – Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Kelani Jordan initially remained outside while Lola Vice and Raquel Rodriguez battled.

Vice attacked Rodriguez with kicks and briefly applied a triangle choke. Jordan broke the submission with a basement dropkick before Rodriguez began overpowering both opponents.

Jordan and Vice temporarily worked together to clothesline Rodriguez from the ring. Jordan immediately turned on Vice with a hair-pull takedown.

Rodriguez returned and attacked both women. Jordan knocked her back with a kick and delivered an Asai moonsault before Vice followed with a seated senton from the apron.

Rodriguez answered by crushing both opponents with a running crossbody on the floor.

Following the commercial break, Vice sent Rodriguez outside, where Jordan drove her shoulder-first into the steel steps.

Vice unleashed a combination of kicks on Jordan and dropped Rodriguez with a spinning heel kick. She followed with four running hip attacks and a belly-to-back suplex for two.

Rodriguez later caught Jordan in midair, but Jordan countered into a sunset flip. Jordan followed with a frog splash before Vice returned with another spinning heel kick for a near fall.

Rodriguez crushed Vice with a body avalanche and fallaway slam. Jordan sent Rodriguez into the ring post and attempted a 450 Splash, but Vice caught her in a triangle choke.

Rodriguez broke the submission with a corkscrew elbow drop. She then attempted the Tejana Bomb, but Vice countered with a rear-naked choke.

Rodriguez threw Vice down and knocked Jordan from the apron. Vice recovered and caught Rodriguez with a roll-up to qualify for Money in the Bank.

Winner: Lola Vice

946 Sends Another Warning

946 delivered a Shield-style cellphone promo backstage.

OTM said The Usos continued writing checks their fists could not cash. Royce Keys mocked Jacob Fatu’s growing paranoia and reminded him that attacks in the 946 happened “one by one.”

Keys questioned why the group would even travel to Mexico before wishing Roman Reigns good luck in his championship defense.

WWE announced that additional men’s and women’s Money in the Bank qualifiers will take place on next week’s Raw from San Antonio, Texas.

A preview also aired for Joe Hendry’s new song, “Give Joe Hendry Every Single Belt (Right Now).” His album, Beyond Belief, will be available through Spotify and Apple Music.

Becky Lynch Wants A Women’s World Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer encountered Becky Lynch in the parking lot and questioned whether Becky no longer wanted to help her.

Lynch said she had reached her limit after assisting Vaquer in winning the Women’s World Championship in Chile.

Becky maintained that Vaquer would not be champion without her involvement. She said that once Vaquer recovered and was ready to compete, Lynch expected to receive the first championship opportunity.

Becky then said “adios” and walked away.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. PENTA

Roman Reigns overpowered PENTA during the opening lockup and backed him into the turnbuckles. The champion raised his finger before dropping PENTA with a shoulder tackle.

PENTA answered with chops and caught Reigns with an enzuigiri. He swept out the champion’s legs and delivered a delayed handstand dropkick in the corner for one.

PENTA continued attacking with elbows and headbutts until Reigns responded with punches and strikes of his own.

Reigns drove PENTA into the turnbuckles, but the challenger fought back and sent him outside. PENTA followed with a springboard clothesline and somersault plancha.

The champion regained control during the commercial break and repeatedly drove PENTA into the turnbuckles while taunting the Mexico City crowd.

PENTA rallied with chops, an enzuigiri and Reverse Sling Blade. He followed with a backstabber, spinning kick and springboard tornado DDT for two before delivering the Sacrifice to Reigns’ arm.

Reigns blocked the PENTA Driver and connected with a uranage for a near fall. He then hit two Drive-By dropkicks and a series of corner clotheslines.

As Reigns prepared for the Superman Punch, he began favoring his right shoulder. PENTA capitalized with a shotgun dropkick.

Reigns countered an attempted Mexican Destroyer with a back body drop on the apron before powerbombing PENTA onto the announce table.

Back inside, PENTA countered the Superman Punch and delivered the PENTA Driver for two. Reigns then stopped another Mexican Destroyer with a Superman Punch, but PENTA kicked out.

PENTA avoided the Spear and finally connected with the Mexican Destroyer. Reigns answered with a Spear, but the challenger survived.

Reigns mounted PENTA with punches and then asked for a microphone.

“You see that, Mexico? Acknowledge me,” Reigns told the crowd.

The champion attempted a wraparound Spear, but PENTA intercepted him with a superkick. PENTA followed with a springboard Mexican Destroyer for an extremely close two-count.

The two exchanged strikes in the center of the ring. PENTA attacked Reigns’ hamstring and landed three superkicks.

PENTA attempted one more springboard Mexican Destroyer, but Reigns caught him with a Superman Punch in midair. The champion then delivered a final Spear to retain his title.

Winner and still WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Roman Reigns