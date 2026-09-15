Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight Set For WWE Money In The Bank 2026

Roman Reigns appears to have his next World Heavyweight Championship challenger lined up following WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Reigns successfully defended the title against Penta in the main event of the September 14 episode, surviving a competitive championship match before putting Penta away with a Spear.

The champion’s night wasn’t over after the bell.

LA Knight made his way to the ring and confronted Reigns. Following a brief verbal exchange, Knight dropped The OTC with the BFT before picking up the World Heavyweight Championship and holding it over the fallen champion.

Reigns subsequently responded to Knight’s attack and accepted a championship match against him at WWE Money In The Bank 2026.

“This is what I’m talking about. I’m sick and tired of it. All these beggars. You want it? If he wants it, he can get it. Money in the Bank. New Orleans. Down South. I’m gonna whoop his bitch ass.”

The confrontation sets the stage for Reigns and Knight to collide at Money In The Bank, with the World Heavyweight Championship at the center of their escalating issues.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.