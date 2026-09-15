Penta Sends Message After WWE World Title Loss To Roman Reigns

Penta isn’t giving up on his goal of becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion following his loss to Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw.

Penta challenged Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the September 14 episode of Raw from Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Despite coming close to dethroning The OTC on several occasions, Penta ultimately fell short after Reigns countered a Springboard Mexican Destroyer with a Superman Punch before connecting with a Spear for the victory.

Following the match, Penta addressed the Mexico City crowd and reflected on what it meant to challenge for a world championship in front of his home-country fans.

“I feel so proud about me because this is only for me. This is for all my people to come here to this arena in Mexico City. So thank you so much for everyone supporting me tonight. So this night was amazing. I know now why he is one of the best in the world. And take your Roman belt. You know something? I want rematch.

One day, I become a world heavyweight champion. I promise you.”

While acknowledging Reigns as one of the best wrestlers in the world, Penta made it clear that he wants another opportunity against the champion.

WWE has not announced a rematch between the two, with Reigns accepting a challenge from LA Knight for WWE Money In The Bank following Monday night’s show.

For Penta, however, the loss in Mexico City hasn’t changed his ultimate goal — becoming World Heavyweight Champion.