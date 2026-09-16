WWE Reportedly Considering Surprise World Title Change At Money In The Bank

WWE has reportedly discussed the possibility of LA Knight scoring a major upset over Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank.

Knight is scheduled to challenge Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at the October 10 premium live event in New Orleans, and one potential creative direction would see Knight leave the show with the title.

According to Self Made Pro, the scenario has been discussed internally but is not necessarily the finalized plan. One version would involve Solo Sikoa playing a role in the finish, with Reigns’ loss subsequently pulling him into WWE’s developing WarGames storyline.

“The one idea that was bandied about and talked about was LA Knight potentially beating Roman Reigns in a shock title win,” the report stated.

“One of the ideas that was talked about was it involving Solo and then playing into the WarGames storyline, and that being the catalyst to pull Roman into a storyline that, at the moment, he’s been avoiding.”

The reported concept would build upon Reigns’ current attitude toward the conflicts involving those around him. Thus far, the Tribal Chief has largely kept his distance and left others to deal with their own problems.

“The whole thing that they’re telling right now is Roman’s basically like, ‘I’m not worried about none of these other guys that you guys are fighting. Like, you guys deal with that. I’m the Tribal Chief,’” the report continued.

“This idea would be that him losing tonight would then drag him into the whole big conflict.”

It remains to be seen whether WWE will ultimately move forward with the scenario, as the report describes it as an idea that has been discussed rather than a confirmed creative direction.

Knight and Reigns previously met for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2023, with Reigns retaining the title.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place Saturday, October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.