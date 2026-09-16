CM Punk Explains What Separates Wrestling Superstars From Everyone Else

CM Punk believes the mechanics of professional wrestling can be taught, but the qualities that turn someone into a true star are much harder to develop.

During an appearance on Hot Ones: Extra Heat, Punk discussed the importance of charisma, presence and the other intangibles needed to stand out in the wrestling business.

Punk pointed to The Rock as a prime example, arguing that he possessed an innate ability to entertain before learning the physical fundamentals of professional wrestling. “I think there’s a lot of things that can’t be taught. I think some of the greatest wrestling superstars all had something prior to learning how the mechanics work, prior to learning how to run the ropes,” Punk said. “I think The Rock is a great example, he’s just somebody who is entertaining. Intangible is the greatest word I can possibly use.”

While Punk believes wrestlers can be taught how to execute the physical aspects of their craft, he said the bigger challenge is developing something distinctive enough to convince fans to invest their time and money in a performer. “I can teach a monkey how to do this, right? It’s up to that monkey to show a little bit of flair and speciality like, what makes you stand out? Why should people open up their wallet and buy a ticket to come see you?”

For Punk, that ability to connect with an audience and distinguish yourself from the rest of the roster is ultimately something that goes beyond simply mastering wrestling technique.