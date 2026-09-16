Seth Rollins Calls Chad Gable One Of The Best Wrestlers On The Planet

Seth Rollins has offered some major praise for Chad Gable following the Intercontinental Champion’s latest performance on WWE Raw.

Gable has undergone a significant evolution over the past 18 months. He initially debuted under the mask as El Grande Americano in March 2025 before eventually losing the mask earlier this year in a match against the other El Grande Americano.

Since returning to WWE programming as Chad Gable, he has captured the Intercontinental Championship and remains the reigning titleholder.

Gable put the championship on the line against Dragon Lee on Monday’s episode of Raw, with their match receiving considerable praise from fans afterward.

Rollins was among those impressed by Gable’s performance. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the former World Champion shared a backstage photo of Gable and reflected on how far he has developed as a performer.

“Watching Gable grow into one of the best wrestlers on the planet has been an absolute treat,” Rollins wrote.

Gable’s latest title defense continued his run as Intercontinental Champion as he looks to further establish himself following the conclusion of his El Grande Americano chapter.