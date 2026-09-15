Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Sami Zayn And Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn’s second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion could reportedly be setting the stage for another major showdown with Roman Reigns.

According to a new report, WWE’s decision to put the championship back on Zayn is part of a proactive creative plan that could lead to Zayn facing Reigns at Crown Jewel in November.

The reported direction would allow WWE to avoid going back to another CM Punk vs. Reigns match at the premium live event while keeping several potential challengers available for Zayn following Crown Jewel.

Zayn’s first reign as Undisputed WWE Champion proved to be brief. He captured the title at WWE Night of Champions but held it for just over a week before losing the championship.

He returned to the top of the mountain on the September 11 episode of SmackDown in Mexico City, defeating Punk to begin his second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Reigns, meanwhile, currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship after successfully defending against Penta on the September 14 episode of Raw.

If both men remain champions heading into Crown Jewel, the reported direction would set up another chapter in the lengthy history between Zayn and Reigns.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.