William Regal Calls Roman Reigns’ WWE RAW Performance Against Penta “Masterful”

William Regal had high praise for Roman Reigns following his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Penta on Monday Night Raw.

Reigns successfully retained his title against Penta on the September 14 episode from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, with Regal particularly impressed by the champion’s facial expressions, reactions and body language throughout the match.

The veteran wrestler took to X to encourage other performers to study Reigns’ work in detail. “If any talent of any standard want to really up their quality of drawing in your audience then study in great detail Roman Reigns facials, reacting (I would say selling but selling is acting and this was in a different world of that) and body motion from last nights bout against Penta on Raw. Masterful.”

Regal’s assessment generated plenty of discussion among wrestling fans, with several responses similarly praising Reigns’ performance.

The most-liked quote response came from WrestleFeatures, which described the match as a “Roman Reigns masterclass.”

Other popular reactions included one fan calling Reigns “the greatest to ever do it,” while another wrote, “I LOVE Roman Reigns’ facials.” A separate response used an older Triple H reaction clip to highlight the importance of acting and facial expressions in professional wrestling.

Reigns ultimately defeated Penta after countering a Springboard Mexican Destroyer with a Superman Punch before connecting with a Spear to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Following the match, Reigns’ attention turned to LA Knight, who attacked the champion with the BFT and held the title over him. Reigns subsequently accepted Knight’s challenge for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Money In The Bank.