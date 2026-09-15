Lex Luger Reveals Original WWE Hall Of Fame Plan Was Scrapped

Lex Luger has revealed that a fall just one day before his 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction forced him to scale back what he had planned for the ceremony.

One of the most memorable moments of Luger’s induction came when “The Total Package” rose from his wheelchair and took several assisted steps. Speaking recently on Going Ringside, Luger revealed that he had initially intended to walk even further. However, a fall at Atlanta airport the previous day left him in rough shape heading into the ceremony. “Yeah, I did get up. So that, that was a miracle of God right there,” Luger said. “Cause I had fallen the day before. So I was in real bad shape.”

Luger explained that the original plan was for him to make part of his entrance in the wheelchair before getting up and walking the remainder of the way to the podium. “I was going to walk out. I was going to come out in the chair and walk the rest of the way, but we couldn’t do it because I had fallen out of an Uber car the day before at the Atlanta airport on the cement. So, yeah.”

Despite the setback, Luger was still able to stand and take several steps during his induction.

Elsewhere in the interview, Luger discussed some of the largest opponents he encountered during his career and revealed that Yokozuna was the one wrestler he never attempted to put in his Torture Rack finishing hold. “We thought of trying to, if we could get him up on somehow on the top apron and I can get underneath him. Could I walk him out? He’s the only guy I didn’t try the rack on.”

Luger also praised Yokozuna’s remarkable athleticism for a man of his size. “Yoko’s so agile. He was unbelievable. You could have got a spot where you kick him and kick him. He could have ended up in the top turnbuckle. He was amazing.”

Luger did manage to put another giant opponent in the Torture Rack during his WCW career — Paul Wight, then known as The Giant.

Surprisingly, Luger said Wight’s height made executing the move easier than it was against some shorter, heavier opponents. “He was actually fairly easy because he’s so tall. It’s the really short, heavy guys that are more difficult for you to really get down and time it.”

Luger added: “But… He went up pretty easy because he kind of just got under me. He laid across me. He’s a great worker.”

Luger was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, recognizing a career that included major runs with WWE and WCW.