Lil Yachty Says WWE Match Left Him In “The Most Pain I Ever Felt In My Life”

Lil Yachty discovered just how physically demanding professional wrestling can be following his appearance at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet one day after competing at the September 6 event in Atlanta, Yachty was asked how his body was holding up.

His answer was straightforward. “I feel like sht. I feel like someone hit me with a bag of bricks,” Yachty said.*

When asked what was hurting most, the rapper listed several areas that were feeling the effects of his time in the ring. “My kneecaps. But when I woke up this morning, my shoulder felt dislocated. My kneecaps, my shins. I couldn’t even tighten my hand,” he said. “As the day goes on, everything’s loosening up.”

Yachty said the worst moment came when he initially got out of bed the following morning. “When I first sat up in bed, it was the most pain I ever felt in my life. Shins, knees, whatever this is behind the kneecap, my back, my lower back. I feel like I’m wrestling for 20 years. Man, it’s bad.”

Of everything he experienced during the match, Yachty singled out a clothesline as the move that hurt the most. “The clothesline. I came in, I hit him with the kendo, and I charged up to give him another one, and he gave me that clothesline,” Yachty recalled.

The moment fulfilled a strange curiosity Yachty had carried with him since watching JBL deliver his famous Clothesline From Hell. “It’s so funny because my entire life, I wondered what a clothesline felt like, because JBL used to make them look so disgusting. The clothesline from hell looked so excruciating. So I always wondered what they felt like, and I always wanted to take one.”

After finally finding out, Yachty admitted the experience was significantly more painful than he anticipated. He also stressed that his reaction immediately afterward wasn’t part of the performance. “I don’t think that was anywhere near JBL’s, but it hurt so much. When he first did it, I thought I wasn’t gonna be able to finish. I could not breathe at all; that was not selling.”

Yachty even joked that the shot may have been some in-ring payback for something he had done earlier. “I think that was a receipt for me hitting him with that microphone, but I don’t know. It hurt so bad, bro. Then when he threw me at the barricade, that sht really hurt too.”*

Despite years of watching wrestling and wondering what taking certain moves would feel like, Yachty walked away from his WWE experience with a firsthand understanding of the punishment involved.