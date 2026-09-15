WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (9/15/2026): No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Set

WWE NXT returns to The CW Network tonight, September 15, 2026, live from Orlando, Florida.

A new challenger for the NXT Championship will be determined when Mason Rook, Tony D’Angelo and Saquon Shugars collide in a Triple Threat Match. The winner will earn a future opportunity at the NXT Championship.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux will team up to face Osiris Griffin and Cutler James in tag team action.

On the women’s side, Kali Armstrong will go one-on-one with Lizzy Rain.

In addition to the night’s in-ring action, Myles Borne is scheduled to issue a public apology to Tavion Heights.

The currently advertised lineup for WWE NXT is as follows:

Mason Rook vs. Tony D’Angelo vs. Saquon Shugars — NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match

Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux vs. Osiris Griffin & Cutler James

Kali Armstrong vs. Lizzy Rain

Myles Borne issues a public apology to Tavion Heights