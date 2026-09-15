TNA Reportedly Interested In Signing Multiple Former Wyatt Sicks Members

Several former members of The Wyatt Sicks could potentially be headed to TNA Wrestling following their departures from WWE earlier this year.

All members of the faction were among the WWE departures announced on April 24, 2026, and have since become free agents.

According to Rick Ucchino of The Takedown on SI, TNA has expressed significant interest in bringing multiple members of the group into the company. However, it has not been confirmed that any contracts have been signed.

“The Takedown on SI has learned that TNA Wrestling has expressed serious interest in bringing in multiple members of the Wyatt Sicks, but we have not been able to confirm at this time whether a deal has been reached with any of the five former WWE Superstars. It’s also not clear which members specifically are in play for a potential debut with the company, but some combination of Taylor Rotunda, Joseph Sawyer, Samuel Shaw, and Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan, respectively, would provide an instant boost to the TNA tag team division.”

The report does not specify which former Wyatt Sicks members TNA is currently pursuing, and there is no confirmation that an agreement has been reached with any of them.

Taylor Rotunda performed as Uncle Howdy in WWE, while Joseph Sawyer, Samuel Shaw and Erick Redbeard were known as Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan, respectively.

With the former Wyatt Sicks members now free to negotiate with other promotions, TNA has emerged as a potential destination for at least some of the group.