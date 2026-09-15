Bronson Reed Addresses Viral Oba Femi Incident From WWE RAW

Bronson Reed has addressed the speculation surrounding a notable moment with Oba Femi on WWE Raw, saying both men simply want to establish themselves as the company’s top star.

The incident occurred during the September 7 episode of Raw in Birmingham. After Femi came to the aid of Otis and Akira Tozawa against The Vision, he was overwhelmed by the group, taking multiple Spears from Bron Breakker and multiple Tsunamis from Reed.

Reed then stood over Femi with his foot on his back, only for Femi to immediately knock it away.

Speaking with The West Australian, Reed explained his perspective on the interaction. “I think you got to remember, like, I am the top dog. I’m always going to assert dominance, and that’s what I would try to do, and he’s very much the same,” Reed said. “That’s why he obviously hit my foot off. So if people have speculation about these things, then go for it, speculate. But of course both of us want to be number one, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to be number one.”

The moment attracted attention backstage as well as among fans. WrestleVotes Radio reported via Fightful Select that Femi brushing Reed’s foot away was not scripted and caught several people backstage by surprise, with some reportedly unhappy about what happened. However, there is an important element of uncertainty surrounding the situation. Fightful reported that its sources didn’t know whether Reed placing his foot on Femi was scripted in the first place.

As a result, it remains unclear whether Reed, Femi, both men or neither deviated from what had been planned. It is similarly unclear who was the subject of the reported backstage frustration. There has been no indication of disciplinary action, and Femi has continued to receive a prominent role on Raw.

The interaction prompted debate among fans, with some arguing that Femi disrupted the intended closing visual by moving Reed’s foot. Others viewed his reaction as consistent with the presentation of a dominant character unwilling to allow another wrestler to stand over him.

Femi has previously been involved in a similar spot from the opposite perspective. During his WrestleMania program with Brock Lesnar in March, Lesnar reportedly encouraged Femi to place a foot on him after laying him out, helping reinforce Femi’s dominant presentation.

Reed’s issues with Femi began immediately following his return from approximately six months away from WWE television.

At Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6 in Atlanta, Reed attacked Femi with a chair during his match against Bron Breakker, causing a disqualification. Logan Paul, Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri had already become involved before Reed appeared.

Reed then delivered four Tsunamis to Femi after the match before officials intervened. The attack continued the following night on Raw.

Reed explained that he had watched Femi’s rise during his absence and deliberately targeted someone who had established himself near the top of WWE. “While I was away for those six months, I made sure to watch Monday nights, every single week, and I saw the rise of Oba Femi, and how much he’s become a big part of WWE, and is one of the mainstays now,” Reed said.

For Reed, going after Femi is about reclaiming his own position. “I think you should always be gunning for the top spot,” he added. “So if that’s what has happened in these last six months, that’s who I’m targeting.”

Reed conducted the interview in Melbourne, where he is attending the San Francisco 49ers game against the Los Angeles Rams while much of WWE’s main roster is on its South American tour.