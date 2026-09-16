Report: WWE Officials View Penta As A Future World Champion

Penta reportedly made a major impression on WWE officials with his performance against Roman Reigns on this week’s Raw in Mexico City.

The September 14 episode saw Reigns successfully defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta in the main event at Arena CDMX. Despite coming up short, Penta reportedly received considerable praise backstage.

According to Lucha Libre Online, WWE executives in attendance were “extremely happy” with how Penta performed opposite Reigns and with the reaction he received from the Mexico City crowd.

“All the executives who are backstage at Raw in CDMX are extremely happy with Penta’s performance. They were all clear that he’s an excellent wrestler, but something very different was seeing him dancing in the same ring with Roman Reigns with an entire arena on his side.

WWE today has just realized they have a long-term moneymaker in Penta, and today’s match reinforces the internal thinking that, at some point, Penta will indeed be World Champion on WWE’s main roster. Today, it was made clear to the people he had to impress.

The event was excellent in ticket sales, possibly generating a record amount of money for WWE at the CDMX Arena.”

If accurate, the report suggests Penta’s performance strengthened an existing belief within WWE that he has the potential to eventually become a main roster World Champion.

The report also claimed that Raw performed exceptionally well at the box office, potentially generating a record amount of revenue for a WWE event at Arena CDMX. No official financial figures were provided.

Reigns ultimately retained the World Heavyweight Championship after countering Penta’s attempted Springboard Mexican Destroyer with a Superman Punch before connecting with a Spear for the victory.