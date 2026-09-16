Sami Zayn Gives Blunt Assessment Of CM Punk

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including former champion CM Punk. Zayn stated that while he considers Punk to be a “phony,” he does not believe Punk is overrated.

Zayn said, “Phony? Yeah. Overrated? I have to be honest, I never got in the ring with him until earlier this year, and I can’t take it away from him. He’s great in the ring. He actually opened my eyes because for a long time, the hype around Punk…you can say the same about me, ‘I don’t get this guy.’ There were times with Punk, to the levels he reached, I was like, ‘I don’t get how he reached these levels. Clearly, there is something about him, but I didn’t always get the hype. I didn’t. After I got in the ring with him three or four times this year, I can’t take it away from him. Trust me, I would love to. I would love to sit here and bash him for the next 10-15 minutes, but in the ring, I can’t take it away from him.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)