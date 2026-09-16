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Sami Zayn Gives Blunt Assessment Of CM Punk

By
James Hetfield
-
Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn | WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including former champion CM Punk. Zayn stated that while he considers Punk to be a “phony,” he does not believe Punk is overrated.

Zayn said, “Phony? Yeah. Overrated? I have to be honest, I never got in the ring with him until earlier this year, and I can’t take it away from him. He’s great in the ring. He actually opened my eyes because for a long time, the hype around Punk…you can say the same about me, ‘I don’t get this guy.’ There were times with Punk, to the levels he reached, I was like, ‘I don’t get how he reached these levels. Clearly, there is something about him, but I didn’t always get the hype. I didn’t. After I got in the ring with him three or four times this year, I can’t take it away from him. Trust me, I would love to. I would love to sit here and bash him for the next 10-15 minutes, but in the ring, I can’t take it away from him.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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