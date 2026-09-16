Lil Yachty Reveals How Bruce Prichard Offered Him A WWE Contract

Hip-hop artist and WWE on-air talent Lil Yachty appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque expressing interest in seeing him wrestle.

Yachty said, “I think Triple H just wanted to see it. I really do. I would love to know actually. If I had to guess, I’m sure someone just threw it out there in the writers’ room, and I could just imagine Triple H just being wanting to see me get my *** beat or something, because I don’t even know how we got here.”

On how his WWE run came about:

“So, eventually, I met Neil [who is in charge of the music for WWE]. I don’t know if I asked him if there was ever an opportunity somehow for me to do something, anything. Y’all need the floor scrubbing? Anything, I’d love to do it. He’s like, I’ll let you know. That went on for a long time, and then WrestleMania was coming around. He was like, ‘How would you like to walk out Trick for the entrance?’ I was like, ‘F*ck yeah!’ Then I was like, I’m so invested. I know what it’s like when a celebrity walks out or does something randomly with WWE; IWC does not f*ck with it. So I said to them, ‘Hey, man, this opportunity is amazing. I would love to do it, but is there any way, I’m down to cover all my cost, whatever, if I could somehow make it make sense that I’m walking him out?’ I didn’t want to just pop up on WrestleMania. I was like, a couple SmackDowns before, could I come to a SmackDown and introduce our friendship? At the time, I didn’t know Trick. I had met him twice at a couple shows, but we didn’t have a relationship. I was like, is there some way? I wasn’t trying to insert myself in the story, but I was just like, can we make it make sense for me to walk him? Then it started with me and Trick on the phone and we talked for almost two hours.”

He continued, “I guess the idea came to him, he DM’d me and we got on the phone and we just instantly clicked. We talked up a million storylines, a million ideas, and then it started with the Instagram post. He invited me. I came, and I paid for my own flights on all that stuff. It was a few months before they ever started paying for the flights and stuff. But I was investing. I wanted to show them, hey, I really want to do this. Did the first one. I think they were like oh man, he can kind of talk on the mic. Did the second one. Okay, he’s kind of good at this. I was on time. I was there. I was diligent. Had no problems. WrestleMania came, and Bruce Prichard sat me down. The f*cking goat. I feel like it really is a dream for me because all these guys are just absolute legends. Bruce sat me down in rehearsals, first I thought I was in trouble. He pulled me aside and he was like, ‘You’re here more than I am. What would you say if you come on down and you be with the family?’ I was like, what? He offered me a contract, and I was just like, I actually did it. I can’t believe I actually did it. The goal you set, to achieve the goal is the goal. When he offered me a contract, I was like, wow, this is f*cking awesome.”

On when he started training for his in-ring debut:

“About three months ago. I do everything to the extreme. I was damn near the process of buying a house in Orlando. I’m just that extreme, of just getting an opportunity, and really committing to it. But I also went to Orlando and kind of fell in love with that. I love it down there, and in this journey, I’ve met so many awesome people just long-term friendships that have elevated me and just pushed me in the direction I want to go in my life at this point.”

On if he has another match in him:

“I think I got tons of matches.”

On going from never wanting to wrestle to wanting more matches:

“I didn’t want to wrestle. I just had no intentions of it. I’m the most unathletic person ever. Last night I can’t believe I did that, but that’s really three months of pure training. I had two-a-days, man. I was doing strength training and wrestling training two-a-days, man. I was really dedicated.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.