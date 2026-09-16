Lil Yachty Opens Up About Concerns Over Getting Injured In WWE

Hip-hop artist and WWE on-air talent Lil Yachty appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including his concerns about getting hurt in a WWE ring.

Yachty said, “I wouldn’t say it’s a fear, but it’s a thought. I thought last night. I pray I didn’t break anything because injuries happen. I am the most unathletic person ever, and I’ve never injured myself ever because I don’t do anything. I’ve never done anything, so it’s like, ‘F**k. I’m not Logan. Logan, if he breaks something, he’s gonna train every day.”

On how he decided what he would wrestle in:

“So I have a deal with Nike, and my connection with Nike is airtight. I feel like WWE, and I feel like I know they don’t let a lot of logos, if any logos on TV. So Roman gets away with wearing Jordans. That’s it. Obviously, he’s the star. I got a Nike deal, a real one. So I’m like, I need to utilize it. That’s a sports company, this is my first sporty thing. I reached out to my rep, shout out Dylan Foster. When I had been training, when I first I went into Dicks or somewhere in Orlando, and I found these wrestling shoes, and they were Nike wrestling shoes, but they were just regular white, and I beat them to the ground. I was like, man, I was so comfortable in those shoes because I was training in them every day. I was like, these are the shoes I want to wrestle in, I was like, can I customize them? Yeah. So I made like a couple different cool pairs. I just settled on gold because Trick is gold and white, and I was like, I want to be aligned with him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.