CM Punk Believes Personal Tension Can Improve A Wrestling Match

WWE star CM Punk appeared on Hot Ones: Extra Heat for Netflix, where he discussed various topics, including whether wrestlers can have conflict if they have different approaches.

Punk said, “Absolutely and I’m probably number one on everybody’s list. I’m very much in my Marlon Brando stage of being a professional wrestler where I would much rather hide from somebody before a match and not talk about it.”

On how personal issues can benefit a match:

“You can butt heads with an opponent. The magic of pro wrestling is that sometimes, that helps. You won’t know until you’re in the ring.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)