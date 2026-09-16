Current Lineup For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2026

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2026 is set for Saturday, September 26th, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, northwest of Chicago. Currently, the arena has listed four matches for the event, but only one has been officially confirmed.

In addition to the previously announced AAA Reina De Reinas Championship match featuring the newly crowned champion La Catalina defending her title against Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day, the venue is also advertising a 6-Man Tag Team Match. This match will see CM Punk, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano team up against “The Nigerian Giant” Omos and The Judgment Day, which includes “The Irish Ace” JD McDonagh and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to a tag team match between The Lucha Brothers (Penta and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix) and Los Perros del Mal, as well as a 6-Woman Tag Team Match featuring Las Tóxicas facing off against Fatal Influence.

While neither WWE nor AAA has officially announced these matches yet, CM Punk’s involvement has been confirmed. The show is expected to be streamed live on WWE and AAA’s YouTube channels, although this has not been officially confirmed.