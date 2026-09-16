Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s NXT episode, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off, featuring 14 teams from NXT, EVOLVE, AAA, RAW, and SmackDown. The participants have yet to be revealed. Next week’s show will also include a tag team match with AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina and Thea Hail facing WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA.

Additionally, there will be a 6-Man Tag Team Match where Zilla Fatu, “Super” Sean Legacy, and Dorian Van Dux will take on the BirthRight team, consisting of Uriah Connors, Lexis King, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.