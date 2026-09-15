WWE RAW Ranks Seventh Globally On Netflix With 2.6 Million Views

WWE Raw finished seventh among Netflix’s most-watched English-language television programs globally for the week of September 7 through September 13.

According to Netflix’s Tudum Top 10 data, the September 7 episode of Raw generated 2.6 million views and 4.5 million hours viewed. Netflix listed the episode with a runtime of one hour and 38 minutes.

The global English-language television Top 10 for the week was:

The Gentlemen: Season 2 — 9.9 million views, 73.4 million hours viewed Death of the Pastor’s Wife: Season 1 — 6 million views, 13.7 million hours The Gentlemen: Season 1 — 5.5 million views, 36.5 million hours Crew Girl: Season 1 — 5.2 million views, 32 million hours Instadocs: The Decoy Plane — 3.9 million views, 1.9 million hours Beauty in Black: Season 3 — 3.3 million views, 20.9 million hours Raw: September 7, 2026 — 2.6 million views, 4.5 million hours Earle Meets World: Season 1 — 2.3 million views, 12 million hours Danny Go!: Season 2 — 2.1 million views, 3.2 million hours Outer Banks: Season 5 — 2 million views, 17 million hours

Netflix’s figures should not be directly compared with traditional cable television ratings. The streaming service calculates its “views” figure by dividing the total number of hours watched by a program’s runtime, a methodology introduced in 2023 when Netflix moved away from reporting only hours viewed.

Netflix also notes that availability can differ by market and that its Top 10 rankings cover selected countries and territories.

The latest figures come after Gabe Spitzer, Netflix’s Vice President of Global Live Sports and Entertainment, discussed the company’s WWE partnership on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch.

Spitzer said the WWE deal “ticked every metric we hoped for on the US side,” while identifying international growth as the next stage of the partnership.

Raw officially moved to Netflix in January 2025. TKO previously disclosed to the SEC that the agreement carries a 10-year term valued at more than $5 billion.