Roxanne Perez Sends Message To Fans About Respecting Wrestlers’ Privacy

Roxanne Perez has opened up about the importance of wrestling fans respecting the personal boundaries of WWE Superstars outside official events.

Speaking with OutKick, Perez made clear that she appreciates the support wrestlers receive from fans and understands their excitement from her own experience growing up as a wrestling fan.

“First off, I love my fans so much. I love all of the fans. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the fans. And I think being a fan myself, growing up as a fan, I can see it in a different light. I think these fans, they love what we do; they respect us so much. They admire us. It is a big deal when they get to meet us, and they get their picture signed. But it’s also, like, we just gotta be careful on where we do it and when we do it. We obviously have the arenas. The arenas are where we show up. There’s an exact location where you go and meet the WWE Superstars. That’s always what I did when I was a kid. But also, when we are on the road, our hotels are our home. When we’re running late for a plane and trying to catch our flight, and it does break my heart to tell people no, but at the same time, we do have to respect everybody’s privacy. We are just humans. We are WWE Superstars, but we are just humans. We’re trying to live our life while also trying to make the fans happy. But there’s gotta be some line. That doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate our fans at all. I just think there needs to be a little bit of a line. But we do love you guys, OK?”

Perez specifically pointed to hotels and airports as situations where wrestlers may be dealing with travel demands or simply trying to have some personal time, explaining that declining a photo or autograph does not mean they don’t appreciate their supporters.

Her comments echo a recurring discussion within professional wrestling about the distinction between interacting with talent at shows and official appearances and approaching wrestlers during their private time.