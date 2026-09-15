Lil Yachty Denies WWE Is Cutting Wrestlers To Pay Him

Lil Yachty says his growing involvement with WWE is driven by his love of professional wrestling rather than the money he is being paid.

The recording artist has become a regular presence on WWE programming in recent months, beginning with his involvement alongside Trick Williams ahead of WrestleMania 42. Despite the impact those commitments have had on his music career, Yachty has continued prioritizing his WWE appearances.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Yachty emphasized that he isn’t receiving the type of massive payday some fans may assume. In fact, he claimed his wrestling commitments are costing him money overall.

“I never tried to make anyone believe how invested and how much I love this because it’s not for the money. I don’t want anyone to think I’m getting some crazy check,” Yachty said. “I’m losing money. I’m losing money doing this. I love it. I love everything about this shit.”

Yachty also addressed criticism from fans who believe his involvement takes valuable television time away from full-time wrestlers.

He specifically rejected speculation that WWE has released talent in order to cover the cost of paying him.

“They be like, ‘Man, this is who you’re wasting TV time on?’ They also assume that wrestlers are getting cut to pay me. That’s not happening,” Yachty said.

“They’re not cutting wrestlers to pay my bills. I promise. I’m not getting paid that much. I don’t want anyone to think all these fantastic wrestlers are getting cut to pay my salary. That’s not the case.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Yachty expressed his admiration for Ilja Dragunov. He also correctly distinguished Dragunov’s WWE departure from a talent release, noting that Dragunov opted against renewing his contract with the company.

Yachty remains aligned with Trick Williams on WWE television and has continued making appearances as part of Williams’ ongoing storylines.