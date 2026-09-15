Sami Zayn Explains Why His Second WWE Championship Feels Different

Sami Zayn says capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship for a second time erased any lingering doubts he had about whether his first title victory was simply a fluke.

Zayn regained the championship from CM Punk on last week’s SmackDown in Mexico City, ten weeks after losing the title to Punk during his first defense.

Speaking on Busted Open, Zayn explained that despite the two championship victories coming relatively close together, they produced very different emotions. “The first one and the second one, even though they were so close together, it felt really different, because the first one is like, wow, I can’t believe I did it,” Zayn said. “It was also quite short-lived, as has been widely discussed by now. It kind of felt like, maybe it was a miracle, maybe it was a fluke, but I got to say that I did it.”

Zayn also reflected on how few wrestlers ever reach the level of becoming WWE Champion. “It’s really hard to get there. There are probably fewer than 100 people in human history who have held that title,” he said. “To be on that list, it was, well, I did it.”

Winning the championship again, however, gave Zayn a much different perspective on his place at the top of WWE. “Doing it the second time, it’s like, no, this is no fluke. It cemented me, in a way,” Zayn said. “Totally different feeling, equal amount of pride, but it washes away that little part of, well, I just got lucky.”

Zayn’s first reign began at Night of Champions in Riyadh in June, when he defeated Cody Rhodes to complete WWE’s Triple Crown and Grand Slam. That reign lasted just nine days before Punk returned to the ring on the July 6 episode of Raw in Chicago and defeated Zayn in his first title defense.

His second championship victory unfolded under considerably more chaotic circumstances.

Zayn had previously promised Johnny Gargano the first title opportunity if Gargano helped him defeat Punk. During the match, Candice LeRae distracted referee Dan Engler while Zayn was trapped in the Anaconda Vice. Punk later hit a GTS while the referee was down and had Zayn covered for a visual three count.

Gargano then attempted to introduce the championship belt but was dropped with a GTS. Kevin Owens subsequently entered the ring to prevent Zayn from using the title, only to accidentally strike Punk with it instead. Zayn delivered a low blow to Owens before hitting Punk with the Helluva Kick for the victory, ending Punk’s reign after 67 days.

Zayn’s current character is also significantly different from the underdog persona historically associated with him. He turned heel last month after costing Owens a championship match against Punk and has since interfered with several wrestlers pursuing the title.

The championship has now changed hands five times in 2026, with Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Zayn, Punk and then Zayn again holding the title during the year.

PWInsider Elite has reported that several people within WWE expect Zayn to face World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the Crown Jewel Championship at Crown Jewel in Riyadh on November 7. The reported direction would also avoid another Punk vs. Reigns match following their WrestleMania 42 Night Two main event.

Zayn already has several potential challengers surrounding his championship. Gargano has been promised a title opportunity, while Randy Orton challenged whoever emerged from the Mexico City main event as champion. Owens, Gunther, Finn Balor and Punk have also remained involved in the title picture in recent weeks.