WWE Star Explains What The Undertaker Is Doing Behind The Scenes In AAA

Omos has opened up about The Undertaker’s influence behind the scenes in AAA, Logan Paul’s transition into professional wrestling and how his parents reacted when he first told them he was joining WWE.

During an interview with Seconds Out, Omos was asked which giants influenced him as a wrestler. The Nigerian Giant pointed to The Undertaker and Kane before discussing The Undertaker’s current involvement with AAA. “Man, The Undertaker, Kane mostly. I’m a giant, so mostly the guys who are giants out there. He’s our promoter and our booker of the show. I call him our Michelin star chef that’s cooking everything up for the show.”

The Undertaker has become increasingly involved behind the scenes with AAA, and Omos’ comments offered another glimpse into the WWE Hall of Famer’s creative influence within the promotion.

Omos was also asked about Logan Paul, whose ability to generate negative reactions from WWE audiences has impressed many since his move into wrestling. Omos said Paul’s success in that role hasn’t surprised him because of the persona he developed during his years as an online personality. “No. I mean, you know, he’s been a heel since he’s been on YouTube for years. This is like when YouTube just started. So to see him come to WWE and carry the persona over and the reception he’s receiving, I’m not surprised. He’s a bad guy, and he’s playing it well. I think he’s doing great. He’s doing a great job.”

While Omos has become an imposing presence inside the ring, his parents weren’t initially enthusiastic when he revealed that he planned to pursue a WWE career.

Their concerns centered on the physical punishment they had seen professional wrestlers endure, including chair shots and being driven through tables. “Not really, and they were actually quite scared because when I told them I was going to join WWE, all they could think of was, ‘Oh my goodness, being put through tables, taking chair shots.’ So as a parent, which I understand, they were kind of terrified. But luckily enough, I’ve been the one causing all the harm, not the other way around.”

Omos has recently been competing for AAA and scored a major victory over Rey Mysterio in the main event of TripleMania 34 Night One on September 11.