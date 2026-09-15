WWE Hall Of Famer Fred Ottman Released From Hospital

WWE Hall of Famer Fred Ottman has been released from the hospital following his latest health scare.

Ottman, known to wrestling fans as Tugboat, Typhoon and The Shockmaster, announced the news in a video posted to his Facebook page. The update comes four days after he revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital and was forced to cancel a scheduled convention appearance in Fort Myers, Florida.

While Ottman confirmed that he is back out of the hospital, he said doctors are continuing to investigate his condition and declined to provide further details.

“This is Fred Ottman, aka Tugboat, Typhoon, The Shockmaster, the Big Bad Dude, big steel man, and they released me from the hospital. Okay, they still got a lot more stuff to investigate and get me along the way better, and I can’t go into any detail. I’m not going to go into any detail.”

Ottman also showed significant discoloration on his arm during the video.

“Okay, look at the colors. The colors. Look at there. Oh boy. But they’re still investigating some things and seeing what’s going on. My orthopedic and my primary.”

Despite the ongoing medical evaluations, the 70-year-old assured fans that he is feeling better and thanked everyone who has offered their support.

“I’m just letting you know I’m better. I’m only a little ugly, not a lot of ugly. Okay, so I’m just sharing that with you. But God bless you, and thank you for all the people that were keeping me in their thoughts and prayers and everything like that. One day at a time. It’s been a rough, rough year. God bless. See ya.”

Ottman has not disclosed what led to his latest hospitalization, the cause of the bruising on his arm or a specific diagnosis.

He announced last Thursday that he had been taken to the emergency room and subsequently admitted, forcing him to withdraw from the SWFL Super Card Show in Fort Myers. At the time, Ottman apologized to the event’s promoters and fans and said he would provide an update after hearing more from his doctors.

The hospitalization follows several health issues for Ottman over the past year. He underwent vascular surgery in September 2025 and was hospitalized for approximately a month in January after his gallbladder ruptured, an episode he described as life-threatening. He was discharged on February 9 before undergoing an additional surgical procedure later that month and continuing his recovery at home.

Ottman competed for WWE from 1989 until 1993, initially as Tugboat before becoming Typhoon and teaming with Earthquake as The Natural Disasters. The duo captured the WWF Tag Team Championship during their run together.

He later joined WCW, where his infamous debut as The Shockmaster at Clash of the Champions XXIV in 1993 became one of professional wrestling’s most memorable moments.

Ottman and Earthquake were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as The Natural Disasters in 2025.