WWE NXT Results – September 15, 2026

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph and Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

WWE NXT featured a Triple Threat Match to determine Grayson Waller’s next challenger, the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and a dramatic confrontation between former NXT Tag Team Champions Myles Borne and Tavion Heights.

Kali Armstrong vs. Lizzy Rain

Kali Armstrong immediately tried to establish her strength advantage, taking Lizzy Rain down with a bodyslam, hip lock and scoop slam.

Rain escaped another slam attempt and connected with a springboard back elbow, running chop and fisherman’s suplex for two. She then targeted Armstrong’s left arm with several holds and takedowns.

Armstrong responded with body shots, but Rain attacked her left knee and landed a spinning heel kick. Rain maintained control until Armstrong drove her into the turnbuckles.

Rain sent Armstrong shoulder-first into the ring post and followed with a wrecking-ball dropkick. Back inside, Armstrong caught Rain on the ropes and attacked her ribs before delivering a powerslam for two.

Armstrong continued targeting the ribs and applied an abdominal stretch. Rain reversed the hold, but Armstrong escaped with a hip toss.

Rain fought back with strikes, a roundhouse kick and Gotch-lift suplex. She later countered a powerslam and delivered a cutter for a close two-count.

A super hurricanrana gave Rain another opening. She attempted a running headbutt, but Armstrong caught her with a powerslam.

Rain countered the Kali Connection with a running headbutt and attempted Thunderstruck. Armstrong blocked the move, avoided two clotheslines and connected with the Kali Connection for the victory.

Skylar Raye attacked Armstrong from behind after the match and had to be restrained by officials.

Winner: Kali Armstrong

The NXT Tag-Team Division Heats Up

Backstage, Dorian Van Dux told Sean Legacy that he had not heard anything from Robert Stone about the general manager’s planned announcement concerning the NXT Tag Team division.

Van Dux encouraged Legacy to ignore outside distractions and concentrate on their match with DarkState.

The Birthright interrupted. Uriah Connors pointed to the group’s recent attack on Zilla Fatu and warned that anyone standing between them and the NXT Tag Team Championship would suffer the same fate.

Legacy refused to step aside, while Van Dux said they were not afraid to fight The Birthright. Legacy then reminded his partner that they first needed to defeat DarkState.

Elsewhere, Cruz Montana met with Stone and reflected on losing the previous week’s main event after briefly letting his guard down.

EK Prosper joined them and accepted responsibility for their team’s defeat. Montana praised Prosper’s accountability and predicted that he would eventually become the face of NXT.

The Vanity Project interrupted and questioned why the reigning champions had not been informed about Stone’s forthcoming announcement.

Montana mocked the group and said Myka Lockwood was its toughest member. He also reminded Swipe Right that he had been winning championships around the world while they were still children.

Montana challenged Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes to a tag-team match against himself and Prosper. Stone made the match official.

WWE also announced that IYO SKY and Chad Gable will appear at NXT live events in Columbia, South Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Knoxville, Tennessee from September 25 through September 27.

Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux vs. DarkState

Sean Legacy opened against Cutler James, who immediately imposed his power with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, fireman’s-carry takeover and short-arm clotheslines.

Legacy used his speed to fight back with an enzuigiri, dropkick and standing Sliced Bread.

Dorian Van Dux entered, but Saquon Griffin made a blind tag and clotheslined both opponents. Griffin followed with a bodyslam and body avalanche before Dux answered with a running lariat.

Legacy and Dux used tandem offense against Griffin, including a double back suplex and standing moonsaults.

DarkState regained control outside the ring. Griffin caught Legacy during a dive, while James countered Dux’s suicide dive with a vertical suplex on the floor. Griffin then powerslammed his own partner onto their opponents.

DarkState isolated Dux with strikes and corner attacks. When Dux finally reached Legacy, Griffin caught Legacy’s aerial attack and powerslammed him.

James and Griffin continued wearing down Legacy with an assisted pop-up uppercut, Vader Bomb and double uranage backbreaker.

Legacy eventually fought free, superkicked James and sent Griffin face-first into the announce table before making the tag.

Dux entered with a missile dropkick, enzuigiri, springboard crossbody and hurricanrana. He followed with a flying double cutter for two.

DarkState attempted another double uranage, but Dux escaped and caught both men with a double moonsault press.

Legacy returned and delivered six consecutive suicide dives. Dux then hit an Asai moonsault and shooting star press, but Griffin survived.

Legacy and Dux followed with simultaneous dives to the outside. As Dux returned Griffin to the ring, Dion Lennox struck him with a clothesline behind the referee’s back.

Griffin knocked Legacy from the apron and tagged James. DarkState then delivered a double pop-up powerbomb to secure the victory.

Winners: DarkState

Zilla Fatu Fights Off The Birthright

Lexis King began taunting Zilla Fatu while speaking to Booker T at the commentary desk. The Birthright then entered the ring.

Uriah Connors demanded that NXT start paying attention to the group and boasted about its attack on Fatu.

Stacks warned the entire roster that The Birthright was putting every division on notice, beginning with the tag-team division.

Charlie Dempsey said the group would continue putting people “in the ground” until it received the opportunities and championships it deserved.

The Birthright then attacked Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux.

Fatu punched King at ringside and rushed into the ring to make the save. He unloaded on The Birthright and knocked King from the apron.

Dempsey jumped onto Fatu’s back, but Legacy and Van Dux joined the fight and helped clear the ring.

Fatu finished the confrontation by planting Dempsey with the Triple Z.

Skylar Raye Demands An Opportunity

Robert Stone confronted Skylar Raye over her attack on Kali Armstrong.

Raye said Stone had seen what she was accomplishing on WWE Evolve and that she was tired of waiting for an opportunity on NXT. She argued that her actions had finally gained Stone’s attention.

Myles Borne joined the conversation and said he was preparing to address Tavion Heights in the ring. Borne remained unsure whether Heights would listen to his apology.

Stone told Borne to take all the time he needed.

Izzi Dame Continues Studying Zaria

Zaria had her injured shoulder examined in the trainer’s room and was medically cleared.

Izzi Dame listened nearby as Zaria insisted someone as small as Thea Hail would not keep her out of action.

Dame questioned how the roster’s self-proclaimed most dominant champion had been injured by Hail.

When Zaria demanded to know what her problem was, Dame said she only had a question for the doctor: Were people born wicked, or was wickedness thrust upon them?

Myles Borne Betrays Tavion Heights

Myles Borne entered the ring and asked Tavion Heights to join him so he could apologize face-to-face.

He admitted attacking Heights at Heatwave because he had become emotional and paranoid after losing both the NXT North American and Tag Team Championships.

Borne said Heights had repeatedly spoken about not knowing how he would react if they lost their titles. After noticing how Heights looked at him, Borne feared his partner was preparing to turn against him.

Borne acknowledged that he had acted out of fear and apologized without attempting to justify his actions.

Heights accepted that brothers sometimes fought but said Borne had crossed a line. Heights could not simply ignore being attacked because Borne had now apologized.

Heights reminded Borne that he had lost his first WWE championship and, instead of receiving support from his best friend, had been kicked while he was down.

Borne referenced their previous problems following The Great American Bash. He reminded Heights that he had forgiven him after Heights admitted becoming too focused on his own interests.

Borne said that after reconciling, they had defeated The Vanity Project and captured the NXT Tag Team Championship together. He argued that nobody could stop them when they worked as a team.

Borne asked Heights to show him the same forgiveness he had previously offered.

Heights admitted he may have created doubt by focusing too heavily on his personal situation. Borne suggested they needed to balance their success without allowing it to damage their friendship.

Borne told Heights that he loved him like a brother and apologized again.

Heights finally forgave Borne and declared that it was once again them against the world. The former partners embraced in the center of the ring.

Borne suddenly dropped Heights with the Borne Again.

He continued attacking Heights with punches before throwing him through the ringside barricade. Borne returned Heights to the ring, grabbed a steel chair and wrapped it around his former partner’s left ankle.

Borne then viciously stomped on the chair, confirming that his apology had been a setup.

Kendal Grey Receives A Medical Update

Kendal Grey attended a doctor’s appointment accompanied by Wren Sinclair.

Grey said she had experienced anxiety and occasional dizziness but believed she was ready to return to the ring.

Dr. Smith confirmed that Grey was not in concussion protocol. However, her body was sending mixed signals that continued to affect her vertigo.

Grey admitted that being forced to stay home had been difficult because she was not accustomed to inactivity.

The doctor could not provide a timetable for her recovery and confirmed that Grey would not be medically cleared soon. He also recommended that she speak with a sports psychologist about the mental-health effects of her injury.

Cruz Montana and EK Prosper vs. The Vanity Project

EK Prosper started against Brad Baylor. Baylor scored a waist-lock takedown and shoulder tackle before celebrating.

Prosper answered with a trip and dropkick before mocking Baylor. Cruz Montana entered and faced Ricky Smokes.

Smokes attacked with body shots and punches, but Montana overpowered him and delivered running chops. Montana followed with a rolling cutter for two.

Prosper returned and worked with Montana to deliver an assisted moonsault. Their momentum continued with an O’Connor roll and German suplex combination.

The Vanity Project regrouped outside before taking control during the commercial break. Smokes and Baylor isolated Montana and delivered a dropkick-spinebuster combination for two.

Montana eventually caught Smokes in midair with a Death Valley Driver and reached Prosper.

Prosper entered with a springboard double missile dropkick. He superkicked Baylor, landed a springboard moonsault and knocked Smokes from the apron.

A Blockbuster earned Prosper a near fall, but Baylor avoided a moonsault and responded with a shotgun dropkick and pump kick.

Smokes tagged in and connected with a slingshot spear for two. Prosper recovered and drove Smokes into Baylor before landing a Busaiku Knee.

Montana returned, and the team delivered a top-rope hurricanrana and powerbomb combination. Baylor broke up the cover.

Montana and Prosper then wiped out their opponents with simultaneous dives. Jackson Drake appeared and struck Montana with the Unaliving on the floor.

The referee ejected Drake and Myka Lockwood from ringside. Smokes nearly pinned Prosper with a roll-up before the two traded strikes.

Prosper superkicked Smokes, but Smokes used Baylor for leverage during another pinning combination and stole the victory.

Winners: The Vanity Project

Saquon Shugars Dismisses Tristan Angels

Emily Agard interviewed Saquon Shugars ahead of the main event.

Shugars questioned why Tony D’Angelo continued referring to their history and recalled defeating him at the previous year’s NXT Stand & Deliver.

He also mocked Mason Rook’s size and predicted that both opponents would learn Shugars was next in line.

Tristan Angels interrupted and complained about Fatu, Rook and Shugars receiving opportunities ahead of him.

Angels described himself as championship material and claimed the others were beneath him.

Shugars ordered Angels to be quiet and questioned why he was even at the Performance Center. He told Angels to return home and watch him win the No. 1 Contender’s Match on television.

Kelani Jordan Confronts La Catalina, Zaria And Thea Hail

NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan celebrated successfully defending her championship against Jaida Parker one week after winning it.

Jordan said she was establishing a new standard and actually backed up everything she said inside the ring.

She mocked the suspended Wren Sinclair for attacking her and then highlighted her own Raw debut in Mexico City.

Jordan claimed Sinclair, Kendal Grey and the rest of the division were too intimidated to challenge her.

New AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina interrupted. She congratulated Jordan before noting that Jordan was not the only woman setting records.

Catalina celebrated winning her championship at TripleMania and promised to elevate women’s wrestling in Mexico and throughout the world.

NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria joined them and said any discussion about dominant champions needed to include the only woman among them who had unified titles.

Catalina mentioned Thea Hail, prompting Zaria to dismiss Hail’s recent submission victory as a fluke caused by Izzi Dame’s distraction.

Jordan complained that the others were interrupting her moment.

Hail then entered and demanded that everyone acknowledge her accomplishments. She said that beneath her happiness and energy was a competitor capable of hanging with anyone in NXT.

Hail pointed to her growth in front of the NXT audience and said she had proven she was championship material by submitting Zaria.

She now wanted to repeat that accomplishment in an official match and become a two-time NXT Women’s North American Champion.

A four-way brawl followed. Hail and Catalina cleared the ring with stereo dropkicks and running hip attacks before dancing together.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returns

Following vignettes for Tony D’Angelo and Shiloh Hill, Robert Stone announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The 2026 tournament will feature 14 teams representing NXT, AAA, Evolve, Raw and SmackDown.

The brackets will be revealed on social media later in the week, and the tournament will begin on next week’s NXT with two first-round matches.

The Creed Brothers immediately declared their intention to become the first two-time Dusty Cup winners.

WWE also announced that Zilla Fatu, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux will face The Birthright in a six-man tag-team match next week.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Mason Rook vs. Saquon Shugars – NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match

Tony D’Angelo and Mason Rook initially focused on Saquon Shugars, treating him like a punching bag before clotheslining him from the ring.

D’Angelo repeatedly used Shugars as an obstacle to frustrate Rook. He then caught Rook with a Spear and followed with a suicide dive before punching Shugars out of the air.

Shugars responded with a hurricanrana and ground-and-pound attack. He delivered neckbreakers to both opponents before Rook regained control with a Western Lariat and powerslam.

Rook bodyslammed both men and followed with a double senton for a two-count.

D’Angelo returned with two German suplexes and somehow delivered a double German suplex to both opponents for another near fall.

Rook stopped D’Angelo with a big boot and climbed the ropes. Shugars attempted a superplex, but D’Angelo joined them and brought both men down with a Tower of Doom.

After the commercial break, Rook delivered another senton for two. Shugars used his speed to attack both opponents and connected with a running dive and wrecking-ball dropkick combination.

A slingshot leg drop earned Shugars a near fall. Rook later attempted a tombstone piledriver on D’Angelo, but Tony countered with a roll-up.

D’Angelo followed with a Jackhammer for two. Shugars attempted an illegal pin with his feet on the ropes, but the referee caught him.

D’Angelo threw Shugars into the turnbuckles with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. When he attempted an avalanche version, Rook turned the entire sequence into a sit-out powerbomb.

D’Angelo and Rook exchanged heavy strikes until Tony knocked Rook outside and bodyslammed him on the floor.

Shugars returned D’Angelo to the ring, but Rook blocked a moonsault and crushed him with a cannonball. Shugars responded by catching Rook with a tornado DDT.

A reverse frog splash earned Shugars a near fall, but Tristan Angels pulled the referee from the ring to stop the count.

Shugars launched himself onto Angels with a slingshot pescado, and the two began fighting around ringside.

Back in the ring, D’Angelo attempted Dead to Rights, but his injured back gave out. Rook capitalized with a Blue Thunder Bomb before delivering a flying splash to win the match.

Winner and new No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship: Mason Rook

NXT Champion Grayson Waller appeared after the match and stared down his new challenger as the show went off the air.