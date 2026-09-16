Nattie Reveals Which WWE Star Continues To Inspire Her

WWE veteran Nattie spoke with the Toronto Sun about various topics, including her commitment to continuous improvement.

Nattie said, “Bubba Dudley said to me, he goes, ‘Why do you feel that you have to keep on paying your dues?’ And I’m like, ‘The rent is always due.’ As long as I’m going to keep competing in this business, I will never stop paying my dues. I will never rest on, ‘Oh, I’ve got seven Guinness World Records,’ or ‘I’ve had close to 2,000 matches,’ or ‘I’ve done this in WWE, or I did this or I did this.’ To me, you got to keep paying those dues.”

On how WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is an inspiration for exactly that:

“Rey Mysterio last night on RAW, I was watching him and I’m like, he never stopped trying to keep himself at the very, very top. Which is why I think Rey Mysterio personally is the greatest pro wrestler in the world. He is four decades into his career, and he is firing on all cylinders. He never stopped paying his dues. And granted, he doesn’t need to explain to the world who he is. But if you ask him, he’ll explain it to you, and he’ll do it in a humble way. So, I look to somebody like Rey for a lot of advice and for as a great example of like, ‘No, you don’t just sit there and rest on your laurels. You continue to do great work.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.