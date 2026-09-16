Lil Yachty Explains How Trick Williams Changed His Lifestyle

Hip-hop artist and WWE on-air talent Lil Yachty recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, discussing various topics, including his relationship with WWE United States Champion Trick Williams.

Yachty said, “That is like my brother. That relationship, I couldn’t have paid for it. I couldn’t have asked for it. That was like dropped down from God. I couldn’t have asked for that friendship, man. That guy, he’s been the most positive influence on my life I’ve ever had, and I’ve always wanted an older brother like that. He’s really helped change my life for the better. Not only with the wrestling stuff and the opportunity, I’m grateful for that too. But off camera, just my health and training, and just the way he lives his life. I come from rap. It’s dark. We live a different life. I’m up all night. It’s a lot of drugs and women, and it’s just a different lifestyle. With Trick it is really routine, schedule, really healthy, really clean, on point, just a structured guy. Just being around him has really re-shifted my brain in so many ways of life that he would never even know or understand because it’s just an image I haven’t had around being in studios with rappers and in the club or whatever. Just the way he lives has shifted me.”

On wrestling fans hating him being in WWE at first:

“Well, first off, I think wrestling fans in the beginning absolutely hated the fact that I joined at first.”

On winning the fans over:

“Oh man, I was just with Trick talking in the car. I was like, man, I can’t go anywhere. I have to stick around, bro. I’m just getting some love.”

On dialing back his music career:

“Almost all the way. I’m still recording. I would try to record after, but it was so tough because two-a-day wrestling training was really tough.”

On how his music fans reacted to his shift to wrestling:

“I think they’re just like, what? I think I’ve become this anomaly that could just do anything at this point, but I mean, from seeing the reaction from last night and this morning waking up, it’s everywhere.”

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