Kevin Nash Explains What Made “Stone Cold” Steve Austin So Successful

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, “Kliq This.”

One of the key points he addressed was the real reason behind the remarkable success of fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Nash said, “Don’t you think that Austin’s persona was more just kick-ass beer drinking guy that don’t take s**t from his boss, over the fact of whether or not he had great matches? Steve had — I mean, you’re talking about the perfect guy for the perfect spot.”

On Austin’s work as “Stunning” Steve:

“People don’t realize how great of a worker Steve was back when he was just Stunning Steve. Doing the hip toss, arm drag, arm bar, get it again, drop toe. Brother, brother, brother. Southern style wrestling.”

On the price Austin paid working b-towns:

“He’d drop a knee from the top of a cage, and Shane Douglas would move and make the tag to Steamboat in these B-towns we were running. In places like Tifton, Georgia, in front of 400 people, and they were in a cage match. The Hollywood Blonds versus Steamboat, and the semi-main event was Vinnie Vegas versus Van Hammer for your enjoyment.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.