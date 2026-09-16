Stephanie Vaquer Reveals She Underwent Surgery During WWE Absence

WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer recently spoke with Yael Rueda from Rueda en el Ring about various topics, including her recent surgery during her break from WWE programming.

Vaquer explained that the surgery meant she had to be out of the ring and unable to train for a while. However, she emphasized that the break was essential for her health, and she has returned stronger than ever.

Vaquer said, “It was difficult. It was very difficult because coming out of surgery and having to wait without training, I think that was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life. Not being active in my training, but I returned to the ring, and stepping into the ring for me felt like coming back to life. It was a necessary break for the sake of my health, but I returned better than ever and I’m going to keep going just as always—disciplined in my training and showing what I’m made of.”

You can check out Vaquer’s comments below.

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(H/T to PWInsider.com for transcribing the above quotes)