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Sami Zayn Trolls CM Punk Following Undisputed WWE Title Victory

By
James Hetfield
-
Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sami Zayn defeated CM Punk on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Mexico City to recapture the Undisputed WWE Title. Zayn pinned Punk after significant interference from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, GUNTHER, and Kevin Owens.

Recently, Zayn took to his Twitter (X) account to share a photo of the Undisputed WWE Championship placed in his refrigerator, leaving the post uncaptioned.

Punk has previously shared similar photos. The first instance was in 2011, when he won the WWE Championship from John Cena at Money in the Bank. The second was in July after he defeated Zayn to win the title on WWE RAW. As of now, Punk has not responded to Zayn’s playful jab.

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