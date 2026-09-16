Sean Waltman’s WWE Backstage Role Has Expanded Into Coaching And Mentoring

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s behind-the-scenes responsibilities with WWE have expanded considerably from what was originally envisioned.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer, inducted as a member of both D-Generation X and the nWo, currently works with independent wrestlers involved in WWE’s ID program. What began primarily as weekly tape study has developed into a broader coaching and mentoring position.

Appearing on Six Feet Under, Waltman explained how the arrangement initially came together with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Coaching, mentoring,” Waltman said. “Because the original gig was, ‘Hey, can I help out with the ID?’ And Paul’s like, ‘Yeah.’ The original thing was, you can review tapes for six hours a week.”

It soon became apparent to Waltman that the developing wrestlers needed considerably more than analysis of their matches. “And it ended up not being just that, because they need way more than just [tape study sessions]… There’s things that come up that they have to deal with.”

Waltman believes his own experiences — including mistakes he made throughout his wrestling career — have given him valuable lessons that he can pass along. He noted that he can still watch his old matches and identify things he would approach differently today.

Part of that mentoring role also involves giving talent candid criticism when Waltman believes something hasn’t worked.

He recalled a recent example involving an unnamed wrestler at a WWE Evolve taping who he believes has considerable potential but produced a disappointing match. “I’m not going to mention names, but there’s a talent down there [at a WWE Evolve taping],” Waltman said. “And he’s really got a lot of promise, does some amazing stuff, looks great. Had a match with one of the other guys, and it was not good.”

According to Waltman, the wrestler was unhappy with how directly he delivered that assessment. “And when I told him it was not good, you would have thought I like — he went and told somebody else, ‘Why is he so mean?’ Like, what? Imagine if he ever moves up to the main roster and somebody is a little bit blunt with him.”

Waltman said he would rather provide honest feedback that can help someone improve than tell a wrestler what they want to hear. “I don’t know, like, dude, toughen up, man. I’m like, dude, do you want me to lie to you?”

After overcoming addiction issues that affected significant portions of his life and career, Waltman said his current work has provided another source of fulfillment and purpose. “I love this, working with all of them. It’s so fulfilling,” Waltman said. “Life was already great because I go hiking with my dog in the mountains almost every day during the week. But now having that, it’s important to have a purposeful life, right? Meaningful things to do.”

Waltman also pointed to becoming a grandfather and his passion for rescuing dogs as important parts of his life outside wrestling. “So now I have a grandson, I got my dog I love to go hiking with. I’m big into rescuing dogs and things like that. I just love dogs. I have that and helping those kids down at the [Performance Center].”