Sami Zayn Responds To Claims He Doesn’t Look Like A WWE Champion

Sami Zayn believes a wrestler’s ability to make fans care matters far more than fitting the traditional image of a WWE Champion.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion addressed criticism surrounding his appearance and the suggestion that he doesn’t have the conventional look associated with someone at the top of WWE.

Zayn recalled previously being asked how he navigates not looking like a “typical champion” and admitted he wishes he had given a different response at the time. “They asked me something about, ‘You don’t look like a typical champion, and how do you navigate that?’ or something like that,” Zayn said. “And I wish I had given a better answer, but the way I wish I had answered it is kind of what I was saying earlier.”

For Zayn, a wrestler’s physique is ultimately another tool, much like the moves they perform in the ring. Neither automatically creates the emotional connection necessary to become a successful performer. “You know, all these things that we talk about, moves or even looks, like looking like a champion, those are all just tools,” he continued.

Zayn explained that building an impressive physique can contribute to a wrestler’s appeal, but the ultimate objective is getting the audience emotionally invested. “The reason you get jacked is, like, it’s part of the appeal, but at the end of the day it’s just getting people to care,” Zayn said. “So how you do it, it doesn’t matter. Everybody has a different way to get there, but if you can get people to care, that’s the game.”

The two-time Undisputed WWE Champion believes his career has demonstrated that philosophy, pointing to the number of stories he has been able to make audiences invest in over the years. “And I’m doing it at the highest level now as champion. And so if I can, I’ve gotten a lot of people to care about a lot of stories in my day, and that’s some of the stuff that I’m more proud of than some of the great matches I’ve had.”

Zayn recently captured the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time by defeating CM Punk on SmackDown in Mexico City.