Tiffany Stratton Takes Scary Fall While Training On Livestream

WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently experienced a frightening incident during a livestream when she took a dangerous bump over the ropes while working out in the ring.

A clip shared on Twitter (X) showed Stratton attempting to go over the top rope but accidentally elevating herself higher than intended, landing on her head on the ringside floor. Fortunately, despite the scary fall, she got back up and assured viewers she was okay.

Stratton last competed for WWE on the August 28th episode of SmackDown, where she faced Nia Jax but lost. The former WWE Women’s Champion regularly streams on Twitch, where she engages in Q&A sessions and interacts with her viewers.