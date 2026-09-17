Brie Bella Shares Latest Update On Her Injury Recovery

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella suffered a broken scapula during her match at SummerSlam 2026 last month. At the premium live event, The Bella Twins (WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) and Paige faced off against Fatal Influence, which includes WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. After the match, Nikki and Brie turned on Paige.

In a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella discussed various topics, including her rehabilitation from the injury.

Brie Bella said, “Rehab’s going good. Last week was tough on me because we did a lot of different crazy movements with the arm, but good. So, like, what’s interesting is I can get to 90 degrees like this, right? And that’s good, by the way. What’s the other one that’s like good for me? I can’t remember. The one that’s the hardest. See, when my arm’s like this? I’m going to show you on this side. This to go to 90. So, and what’s really bizarre, and for all of you who’ve had injuries, you understand this. And for you who haven’t, what’s really bizarre is when your bones- everything’s just bones- just don’t allow it to move anymore. Like it, like shuts it down. So, it’s like weird. I’m like, you can’t like really push it up more.”

On her pain tolerance:

“And he just can’t believe my pain tolerance, but I know he [her physical therapist] was like that with you too in the ankle. He’s like, ‘You and your sister have crazy pain tolerance.’ And I guess it’s weird because even when I’m in pain, he’s like, ‘Are you in pain?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, but it’s fine.’ He goes, ‘No, it’s not fine. Yeah, you’re supposed to tell me when you’re there.’ But I’m like, yeah, but I go, but I can handle it. He’s like, ‘But I see your face scrunching.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, of course it hurts.’ So, whatever. You know what I mean? It’s tough, but it’s like we’re getting there. And October 1st will be my big day. So, hopefully, you know, bones are fusing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.