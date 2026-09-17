Lady Shani Provides Injury Update Following AAA TripleMania 34

As PWMania.com previously reported, AAA star Lady Shani suffered an injury during her match at AAA TripleMania 34. She was competing in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match alongside Jack Cartwheel and Mini Abismo Negro against Adelicious, Mini Vikingo, and Mascarita Sagrada. Shani sustained her injury early in the match and was treated by medical personnel, but she did not return to compete.

After TripleMania, it was reported that Shani was “doing well” and showing no symptoms of a possible concussion.

Recently, Shani provided an update on her injury through a post on her Instagram account. In the video she shared, it was clear that she had a severe cut over her eyelid, which required stitching.

Shani wrote, “I wanted to film my entire day for you, from the moment I woke up through training, food, getting ready… all the way to the end of the show. The idea was to give you a little glimpse of everything that goes on behind those few minutes you see us in the ring. But we never know how a match is going to end… and this time, the video ended sooner than I ever imagined too. After this, I wasn’t able to keep filming. And I think, in a way, that’s also a reflection of life. We can make plans, prepare ourselves, imagine how things are going to turn out… but everything can change in a second. Nothing is written in stone. All we can do is live, learn, get back up, and keep going. 🤍 This day didn’t end the way I expected, but it’s part of my story too.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)