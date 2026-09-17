Ricky Saints Reveals The One Area Of His In-Ring Game He Wants To Improve

WWE star Ricky Saints recently appeared on Huge Pop with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas to discuss various topics, including the one thing he needs to improve in the ring.

Saints said, “If you asked the internet, I’m not good at playing guitar [laughs]. I don’t know, politicking? I don’t know what I’m not good at….you know what, actually, I’m not that good at a lot of jumping off the top rope. I get up there and I’m very unathletic in my head. The way that I think I’m jumping and the reality of it are two different things.”

On being looked at as a high flyer due to his size:

“Sometimes it feels like an obstacle, but I never really thought of myself as that. There was a time I was trying to figure out what style I am, and I just came to the point where I don’t really have a specific style that I do. These guys that I was coming up with were like, ‘I’m a technical wrestler.’ I can do kind of all of it, but I’m more of a pastiche type guy. Everything is a blend of a blend of a blend. That does sometimes bite you in the butt, but I don’t really let it bother me. I don’t like those type of restraints”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)