New Development In Gail Kim’s Legal Dispute With TNA Parent Company

There has been another development in the ongoing legal dispute between TNA parent company Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC and Gail Kim.

According to Nashville Chancery Court records, a status conference has been scheduled for November 20, when the parties are expected to update the court on the current state of the case.

Anthem and Kim had previously been scheduled to enter mediation on June 24 in an effort to resolve the dispute. Kim was granted an extension to respond to Anthem’s lawsuit until after that mediation took place.

There has been no official indication that the dispute has been resolved, however. The November 20 hearing is now scheduled to be the third status conference in the case since July.

Anthem filed its lawsuit against Kim in January after the TNA Hall of Famer indicated that she believed she potentially had legal claims against the company under the Florida Private Whistleblower Act related to the end of her tenure with TNA in March 2025.

Anthem’s position is that Kim worked for the company as an independent contractor. The company is seeking a declaration that any disputes between the parties are governed by Tennessee law.

Anthem has also argued that Kim cannot pursue claims against the company under the Florida Private Whistleblower Act, the Florida Civil Rights Act or Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The court proceedings remain ongoing, with no final determination on those disputed legal issues announced.

Kim was one of the foundational stars of TNA’s Knockouts division and became the first woman inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. Following the end of her in-ring career, she spent several years working behind the scenes for TNA before departing amid a company restructuring in 2025.