Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will take place this week at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+.

“The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will face “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth, the TNA World Tag Team Champion, in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show is Rich Swann, who will compete against LJ Cleary in a qualifying match for the TNA X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory. Additionally, “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will battle “The Face of the Franchise,” Moose, in a singles match where Moose’s career will be on the line. TNA Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance, representing The Elegance Brand, will defend her title against TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan.

In another matchup, The System, consisting of Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander, will compete against “The Young Savage” Ricky Sosa and “The Drifter” Elijah in a tag team match. Lastly, Zoey Serrano will face Harley Hudson in a singles match.

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