Backstage Update On Road Dogg’s TNA Wrestling Status

A new update has emerged regarding “Road Dogg” Brian James and the creative role he was reportedly expected to take with TNA Wrestling earlier this year.

Back in June 2026, there was significant talk that James could be joining TNA in a creative capacity. He was also present at Slammiversary and reportedly spoke with talent about potentially bringing them into the company.

Despite indications that the two sides were moving toward an agreement, James ultimately did not join TNA.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com addressed the situation and noted that he has yet to receive a clear explanation for why the expected deal fell apart.

“All signs were they were going to sign a deal and then it didn’t happen. No one I have asked has ever explained why. He went from being at Slammiversary and speaking to talents about wanting to bring them in to he himself not coming in. It’s always possible they could revisit down the line, but I haven’t heard anything about it, at all, of late.”

Based on Johnson’s report, there was an expectation that James and TNA would reach an agreement before plans ultimately failed to materialize.

While the possibility of the two sides revisiting discussions in the future has not been ruled out, there have been no recent indications that James is currently in talks to join the company.