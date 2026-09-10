TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (9/10/2026): Two World Title Matches Set For AMC

TNA Wrestling returns to AMC tonight with a loaded edition of TNA iMPACT, featuring two World Championship matches and a No Disqualification main event.

The Thursday, September 10, 2026 episode will see TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth defend his title against Matt Hardy in a No DQ match.

The TNA Knockouts World Championship will also be on the line, as Xia Brookside defends against Gabby Forza.

Elsewhere, Fabian Aichner will face Rohit Raju in a qualifying match for the TNA X-Division Championship picture, while Rich Swann goes one-on-one with Vincent.

Elayna Black will also be in action against Heather by Elegance.

In addition to the night’s in-ring action, Frankie Kazarian will host another edition of “The King’s Speech,” while Elijah is scheduled to perform in concert.

The advertised lineup for tonight’s TNA iMPACT includes:

TNA World Heavyweight Championship – No DQ Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Hardy

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Gabby Forza

TNA X-Division Championship Qualifying Match: Fabian Aichner vs. Rohit Raju

Rich Swann vs. Vincent

Elayna Black vs. Heather by Elegance

“The King’s Speech” with Frankie Kazarian

Elijah in concert