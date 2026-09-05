Matt Hardy Addresses TNA Locker Room After Lockdown Main Event Had Time Cut

Matt Hardy delivered a message to the TNA locker room after his main event match at Lockdown had its allotted time reduced because the show was running long.

Matt and Jeff Hardy lost the TNA World Tag Team Championships to Nic and Ryan Nemeth inside a steel cage at TNA Lockdown on August 23 at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. Despite headlining the pay-per-view, the match ultimately lasted just under 12 minutes.

Speaking on the latest episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt revealed that he addressed the situation with the TNA roster during the company’s subsequent television tapings in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. “Our match had time cut from it on Lockdown, the main event, the cage match,” Hardy said. “So I definitely wanted to address a couple things.”

Hardy’s message focused on wrestlers taking responsibility for keeping the overall show on schedule. He explained that when earlier matches are running long, performers should be willing to sacrifice some of their own allotted time to help protect the main event. “I just was saying, if you see the show is over [running long] and you can save a minute in your match to make sure the main event gets all their time, step up,” he said. “Step up and be a star. Do what you can do.”

According to Hardy, demonstrating that kind of professionalism isn’t simply about helping the show — it can also influence how talent are viewed and potentially lead to greater opportunities. “I mean, that’s something that’s important, and that also helps you rise up through the card,” Hardy continued. “That makes more people want to push you and promote you if you’re a professional and they know you’re out there working for the greater good.” He added: “I think that’s a very important aspect of pro wrestling.”

Following Lockdown, Matt competed at TNA’s August 27 and August 28 television tapings at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

Jeff Hardy did not participate in those tapings. TNA instead used an injury angle to temporarily write him off television due to his continued difficulties entering Canada.