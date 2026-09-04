TNA iMPACT Results – September 3, 2026

Location: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Matt Hardy Promo:

Matt Hardy said that he and his brother didn’t live up to their potential at Lockdown when they lost the TNA World Tag Team Titles to The Nemeths. He said they were about to cash in their rematch clause when Jeff Hardy was taken out. Matt believes The Nemeths were behind the attack.

Matt said the thing about The Hardys is that they will not die. That brought out The Nemeths, who asked, “Hey, why won’t you die?”

Nic said that Matt was just making excuses and that The Nemeths only took the tag team titles to get paid. The Nemeths denied having anything to do with the attack on Jeff. Nic said the fact is that The Nemeths are the best family in wrestling because they hold the tag team titles.

Matt told Ryan and Nic that they had made a mistake by coming out to the ring. Matt then attacked the brothers, but the numbers game quickly caught up with him. Ryan and Nic beat down Matt until security came out to separate them.

Backstage with Gia Miller and Trey Miguel:

Gia Miller asked Trey Miguel about his match against Jason Hotch later tonight, with the winner becoming the #1 contender to the TNA International Championship.

Miguel said that he loves Hotch and considers him a brother, but tonight is about something bigger, so may the best man win.

Miguel then addressed Mustafa Ali, telling him, “You deserve everything you’re going to get after tonight’s match.”

Backstage:

Elayna Black said that she wasn’t going to make excuses for her loss at Lockdown.

The Elegance Brand walked by, flaunting M By Elegance’s newly won Knockouts TV Championship. Black said she wanted to take the title from M, who responded, “Nuh-uh,” before volunteering Heather By Elegance to face Black instead.

AJ Francis vs. Brent Oakley

AJ Francis was introduced by Expressions, who trashed Canada before calling Francis the best big man in the business.

During the match, Oakley was distracted by Expressions, allowing Francis to take advantage.

RESULT: AJ Francis defeated Brent Oakley via pinfall with the TFL.

After the match, Francis called himself the greatest big man in the business. He then declared himself the greatest AJ to ever step foot in TNA before challenging Avary Styles to a match, which would be Styles’ first in TNA.

Director of Authority Santino Marella made his way out and brought out “A-Very Styles.”

Marella asked Styles if he wanted to face “AJ Francini” next week. Styles responded, “Hell yeah!”

Frankie Kazarian then came out and said that Styles didn’t know what he was doing and that the match wasn’t happening.

Backstage:

Daria Rae spoke with Xia Brookside and Zoey Serrano. She instructed them not to simply beat Indi Hartwell and Harley Hudson, but to end them.

Harley Hudson & Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Brookside & Zoey Serrano

Zoey Serrano made her official TNA in-ring debut.

During the match, Serrano inadvertently attacked her own tag team partner, Xia Brookside.

RESULT: Harley Hudson & Indi Hartwell defeated Xia Brookside & Zoey Serrano via submission after Hartwell applied a butterfly neck lock variation.

Injury Report:

Jeff Hardy – Not medically cleared.

Mustafa Ali – Not medically cleared.

Backstage:

Ryan Nemeth had also been attacked by a mystery assailant.

TNA X-Division Title Qualifying Match – KC Navarro vs. Joe Alonzo

Leon Slater joined the commentary team for the match.

Before the match, Alonzo grabbed a microphone and demanded that the crowd show him some respect during his TNA iMPACT debut. He claimed that his arrival was what caused Leon Slater to relinquish the X-Division Championship.

Alonzo then called Navarro an Oompa-Loompa and told the fans to “boo themselves!”

RESULT: KC Navarro defeated Joe Alonzo via pinfall with Blessing in Disguise.

Vignette:

Fabian Aichner promised to win his match next week and join Navarro in the six-way X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory.

Non-Title Match: TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Allie & Kiera Hogan vs. Shazza McKenzie & Vipress

RESULT: Allie & Kiera Hogan defeated Shazza McKenzie & Vipress via pinfall after Allie hit a Codebreaker and Hogan followed with Face the Music on Vipress.

Backstage:

Daria Rae was on the phone when Indi Hartwell interrupted her. Hartwell demanded a shot at the Knockouts World Championship, but Rae told her that she had already decided who would receive the next title opportunity.

Ricky Sosa Promo:

Ricky Sosa said that the last few weeks had been pretty rough, with The System trying to take him down.

The System interrupted and said that Sosa was tough, but he was no match for the gatekeepers of TNA.

Elijah then walked in and told The System to leave the kid alone. He said that he and The System had unfinished business, but Cedric Alexander told him to take it up with Santino Marella.

Dutch w/Vincent vs. BDE w/Rich Swann

RESULT: Dutch defeated BDE via pinfall with Death Walks.

After the match, Vincent attacked Rich Swann. Dutch then threw BDE over his shoulder, and The Righteous left with him.

Backstage:

Mila Moore was on the phone receiving instructions to send Special Agent Zero somewhere. John Skyler attempted to ask her out, but her phone rang again and she took the call.

TNA International Championship #1 Contender’s Match – Jason Hotch vs. Trey Miguel

Before the match, Miguel and Hotch shook hands.

During the match, Special Agent Zero appeared and attacked both men, bringing the match to an abrupt end.

RESULT: No Contest.

After the match, Matt Hardy and Nic Nemeth were shown backstage pushing each other back and forth. Santino Marella stepped in and announced a No Disqualification Match for next week, with Nic Nemeth defending the TNA World Championship against Matt Hardy.