Daria Rae Reportedly Lands Role In Upcoming Netflix Series

TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae has reportedly landed a role in Netflix’s upcoming Myron Bolitar series.

According to PWInsider Elite, Rae has begun filming for the production in New York and is portraying a professional wrestler named Fury.

The series is based on author Harlan Coben’s popular Myron Bolitar novels, which follow a former athlete who becomes a sports agent. Colin Woodell, Diane Guerrero and Chloe Fineman are among the previously announced cast members.

Netflix has yet to publicly confirm Rae’s involvement in the project.

Rae continues to appear regularly on TNA television as the promotion’s Director of Operations. She reportedly signed a new agreement with TNA in July and recently introduced Zoey Serrano as the newest addition to the Knockouts division following Serrano’s surprise debut.

Rae has previous acting experience outside professional wrestling, but the reported Myron Bolitar role would represent one of her most prominent television projects to date.