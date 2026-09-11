TNA iMPACT Results – September 10, 2026

Location: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Heather by Elegance w/Mr. Elegance and The Concierge vs. Elayna Black

Mr. Elegance distracted Elayna Black during the match, allowing Heather by Elegance to trip Black through the ring apron. Heather later attempted a top-rope double stomp, but Black moved out of the way before delivering the Blackout.

RESULT: Elayna Black defeated Heather by Elegance via pinfall following the Blackout.

Backstage With Gia Miller:

Ryan Nemeth claimed he was the victim of a heinous assault the previous week. Fortunately, according to Ryan, his brother Nic Nemeth is also a master detective and determined that Matt Hardy was responsible.

When Gia Miller asked whether he had any evidence, Ryan admitted that he may not have seen Hardy with his eyes or heard him with his ears, but he was still fairly certain that Matt was the attacker. Ryan then threatened to interfere in the TNA World Championship match later in the show.

Backstage:

Jason Hotch was walking backstage when Daria Rae informed him that Mustafa Ali had called and requested a match between Hotch and Special Agent Zero. Ali also suggested that Mila Moore serve as the special guest referee.

Daria approved the request and made the match official for later in the show.

The King’s Speech:

Frankie Kazarian entered the ring alongside Avery Styles and announced that the evening would feature his coronation. Kazarian reminded everyone that he defeated Moose at TNA Lockdown, which he believed proved that he was the true King of TNA. He then unveiled a crown and placed it on his head.

Moose interrupted and told Kazarian that he looked ridiculous wearing the cheap crown. He compared it to something Kazarian might have purchased from Canadian retailer Dollarama before insisting that Kazarian got lucky at Lockdown and did not truly beat him.

Moose then called Kazarian a bitch and challenged him to another match the following week. Kazarian initially refused, claiming he had nothing left to prove.

Moose argued that nobody would recognize Kazarian as a real king unless he accepted the challenge. Kazarian eventually agreed on the condition that Moose put his TNA career on the line.

Moose accepted and told Kazarian to bring the crown because, after winning, he intended to do whatever he wanted with it.

TNA X-Division Championship Qualifying Match: Fabian Aichner vs. Rohit Raju

Fabian Aichner nearly decapitated Rohit Raju with a thunderous lariat before delivering the Hasta La Vista powerbomb to secure his place in the X-Division Championship match at Bound for Glory.

RESULT: Fabian Aichner defeated Rohit Raju via pinfall following the Hasta La Vista powerbomb.

Zoey Serrano Vignette:

Zoey Serrano reflected on the highlights of her career leading up to the injury that sidelined her. Serrano explained that she had spent too much of her career trying to make other people happy and doing what others wanted from her.

Since arriving in TNA, however, that had changed. Serrano vowed to remain true to herself and prove that she is the best competitor in the Knockouts division.

Jason Hotch vs. Special Agent Zero w/Order 4

Mila Moore served as the special guest referee and repeatedly showed her bias against Jason Hotch. Among other things, Moore deliberately checked her nails rather than count when Hotch attempted a pinfall.

Tasha Steelz eventually ran to ringside and attacked Moore before ripping off her referee shirt. Moore retreated backstage, while Steelz put on the shirt and assumed refereeing duties.

Hotch then caught Special Agent Zero with a roll-up, and Steelz delivered a fast three-count.

RESULT: Jason Hotch defeated Special Agent Zero via pinfall with a roll-up.

Backstage:

Matt Hardy performed jumping jacks while preparing for his TNA World Championship match against Nic Nemeth. Leon Slater approached and promised to watch Hardy’s back if Ryan Nemeth attempted to interfere.

Slater also reminded Hardy that regardless of who emerged as champion, he would challenge for the title at Bound for Glory. Hardy welcomed the possibility of “The Youngest in Charge” facing “The GOAT.”

After leaving, Slater encountered Jason Hotch. Hotch told Slater to capture the TNA World Championship at Bound for Glory, while he planned to regain the TNA International Championship from Mustafa Ali.

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Gabby Forza

Before the match, Daria Rae made it clear that she did not want Indi Hartwell anywhere near the TNA Knockouts World Championship. Instead, she selected Gabby Forza as Xia Brookside’s next challenger.

Forza delivered an impressive performance and appeared capable of scoring an upset. Indi Hartwell eventually confronted Daria at ringside, distracting the referee.

Brookside capitalized by striking Forza with the Knockouts World Championship before covering her for the victory.

RESULT: Xia Brookside defeated Gabby Forza via pinfall after striking her with the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Backstage:

Kiara Hogan spoke with Allie and noted that she pinned M by Elegance at TNA Lockdown. As a result, Hogan said she would receive the first opportunity to challenge M for the TNA Knockouts World Television Championship on next week’s episode.

Hogan then proclaimed that she would soon become “Kiki Two Belts.”

Elijah’s Concert:

Elijah performed for the crowd until The System interrupted his concert. The group warned Elijah that he would have to pay for aligning himself with Ricky Sosa.

Sosa came to Elijah’s aid and challenged two members of The System to face him and Elijah in a tag-team match on next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

Backstage With Matt Hardy:

Matt Hardy entered a room while replaying the attack on his brother Jeff Hardy in his mind. Jeff’s Willow alter ego then appeared and asked whether Matt was prepared for his championship match.

Matt promised to punish Nic Nemeth and take the TNA World Championship, but Willow warned him to remain suspicious of the Nemeth brothers.

A production assistant entered the room and asked Matt whether he had been speaking to someone. Matt denied it and said he was simply firing himself up for the main event.

Backstage:

Following a commercial break, Leon Slater was discovered lying unconscious and contorted across the top of a forklift. Slater had apparently become the latest victim of the unidentified attacker targeting members of the TNA roster.

Rich Swann vs. Vincent

Rich Swann accidentally struck the referee with a spinning heel kick that had been intended for Vincent. With the referee down, Vincent delivered his finishing move and then called for someone to come out from backstage.

BDE emerged dressed in attire associated with The Righteous. Vincent ordered him to attack Swann, but BDE instead turned on Vincent and dropped him with a cutter.

Swann capitalized by hitting Vincent with a Phoenix Splash as the referee recovered to make the count.

RESULT: Rich Swann defeated Vincent via pinfall following the Phoenix Splash.

TNA World Championship No Disqualification Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Hardy

The two competitors immediately took advantage of the No Disqualification stipulation. Matt Hardy suplexed Nic Nemeth through a table before continuing to use weapons against the champion.

Hardy later wrapped a steel chair around Nemeth’s neck and delivered the Twist of Fate. He appeared to have the championship won, but Ryan Nemeth pulled the referee out of the ring before the three-count could be completed.

Hardy responded by putting Ryan through a table with an elbow drop. He then delivered another Twist of Fate to Nic, but the champion managed to place his foot on the bottom rope before the referee counted to three.

After both men exchanged low blows, Hardy attempted one more Twist of Fate. Nemeth escaped and struck Hardy with a wrench before covering him to retain the championship.

RESULT: Nic Nemeth defeated Matt Hardy via pinfall after striking him with a wrench to retain the TNA World Championship.